National fitness day: Dunstable goes the extra mile

There was plenty of energy as Alex Mayer MP popped into Dunstable Leisure Centre to tour the facilities and hear about fitness fans’ sterling efforts on National Fitness Day.

Participants joined gyms across the county clocking up the miles on fitness equipment with Dunstable achieving an impressive 85 miles - the equivalent of travelling all the way from Dunstable to Silverstone and back.

During her visit, Alex heard about the centre’s wide range of activities helping people keep active from spin classes to swimming, and how badminton is proving especially popular at the moment.

Speaking afterwards, Alex Mayer MP said: “These really are fantastic facilities on the doorstep in such a modern, light and airy centre. Well done to everyone for organising a great National Fitness Day challenge. It’s brilliant to see so many people keeping fit which is important not just for our physical health, but for our mental wellbeing too.”

Michell Spillane, Duty Manager, added: “It’s always great to see the community come together to achieve a common goal like this – it brings us all closer and gets everyone involved in some exercise.”