New bereavement café provides vital support in Stevenage community

Everyone Active, in partnership with the NHS and Stevenage Borough Council, has launched a successful monthly Bereavement Café, offering crucial support to local residents coping with loss and grief.

The free service, which takes place at the Healthy Hub in the Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre, began in August has already made a significant impact, with nine regular attendees finding solace in its supportive environment.

The café runs on the first Saturday of each month, providing a welcoming space where people can share their experiences over tea and biscuits.

Juanita Prescott, Everyone Active Health and Wellbeing Manager said: "The Bereavement Café isn't just about providing a space - it's about creating a community where people feel understood and supported during one of life's most challenging experiences.

“The café is run in the Healthy Hub Stevenage which extends far beyond sports and fitness. We've seen firsthand how sharing experiences in a safe, compassionate environment can make a real difference to people's healing journey."

The initiative has already received touching feedback from participants. Linda Jackson, who recently lost her husband, describes the group as "talking therapy with understanding people."

Another regular attendee, Sally Tilbrook, shares that the café helped her realise she wasn't alone in her grief journey.

The café operates at 1.00pm – 3.00pm, on a drop-in basis with tea and biscuits and welcomes people of all ages who are experiencing bereavement.

Upcoming sessions are scheduled for:

December 7th, 2024

January 11th, 2025

February 1st, 2025

March 1st, 2025

April 5th, 2025

May 3rd, 2025

June 7th, 2025

July 5th, 2025

For more information about the Bereavement Café or to attend a session, please contact Juanita Prescott on [email protected]