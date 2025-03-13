New British Legion branch formed in Dunstable

A successful meeting held on 12 March, 22 Founding Members established a new RBL Branch in Dunstable.

The Glider will serve as the branch’s new HQ, fostering both volunteer work and camaraderie together. Newly appointed Chairman Andy Stephenson said, “Phase one is complete now we must grow our numbers, support local veterans, and ensure we have enough numbers to assist our Poppy Appeal Organiser in fundraising efforts.”

The original Branch of the Legion in Dunstable collapsed in 2010 having originated in 1922 just a few months after the national body was formed. All our statistics show that there is still a growing need for an active Legion in the town whose main purpose is to support our beneficiaries that are formed up from both Serving and former serving members of HM Armed Services both Regular & Reserve Forces, their partners and children of tender years. The Poppy Appeal pays for this support which operates 365 days a year and which the public so generously donate towards. In this current Poppy Appeal period the Legion nationally has raised more than £50M and it's all needed to cover the ever-growing complex need of our service personnel.

This branch has just opened but now we need numbers to assist us, the work is voluntary but rewarding and we make it fun!

Founding Members with County Chair Tom Murphy & VIP Town Mayor Cllr Louise

Please join us and as a myth buster this is a national charity - you do not have to have been in the Armed Forces yourself you just need to want to help those who have and are now in difficulty. We have many roles you can take on if you want to take up a proactive role or just remain a passive contributor. Membership currently is £20 per year!

Andy the new Chairman extends his gratitude to Dunstable Town Council, the Rotary Club of Dunstable, and The Glider Pub for their invaluable support. Anyone interested in joining and making a difference can reach Andy at [email protected]