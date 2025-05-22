New community grants to support local projects in Houghton Regis

Not-for-profit housing association Peabody, in partnership with Houghton Regis Community Development Charity (HRDC), has announced the launch of the ‘Houghton Regis – Better Together Small Grant Scheme’, a new community fund offering grants between £200 and £1,000 to support grassroots initiatives across Houghton Regis.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, backed by the Peabody Community Foundation with a total fund of £5,000, is designed to empower residents and local groups to bring their ideas to life – whether that’s kick-starting a new community activity, hosting a street party, or running inclusive local events. Projects funded will help build stronger, more connected communities that are healthier, wealthier and happier.

“We know that great ideas often start small,” said Kirsty Pepper, Peabody’s Managing Director North Counties. “This scheme is about helping local people get community projects set up and off the ground. By working closely with HRCDC, we’re making it easier for community members to access funds to make a real difference where they live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Haines, Director of Houghton Regis Community Development Charity (HRCDC), told us: “We’re excited to be partnering with Peabody to launch this new grant scheme. Even a small amount of funding can unlock creativity and connection in our community. We hope this fund will give people the confidence and support to bring their ideas to life and make a real impact locally.”

For more information, eligibility criteria and an application form, residents and community groups can email [email protected]