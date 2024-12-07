A new edition of Dunstable Timeline, the book listing thousands of events in the town’s history, is now on sale.

The 114-page book is based on an ongoing feature in the Dunstable and District Local History Society’s website, www.dunstablehistory.co.uk, which was assembled by society member Rita Swift when the website was launched in 2010.

Since then a huge number of facts about the town have been added, and there has been a steady demand for the information to be made available in printed form.

Mrs Swift signed copies of the book, priced £8, at the recent Bedfordshire Day in the Priory Church. Its scope ranges from highwaymen to busways, film stars to Cali concerts, bare-knuckle boxing to escaped circus elephants, and civil war battles to hat-making.

Its cover features some of the most notable events. For instance:

1131, King Henry I grants the first Charter to the town.

1533, A court sitting in the Priory annuls the marriage of King Henry VIII to Queen Katherine.

1309, Over 240 knights take part in a great tournament in Dunstable.

1910, Gary Cooper, future film star, enrolls at Dunstable Grammar School.

1965, The priceless Swan Jewel is discovered by archaeologists.

1972, David Bowie performs at the Queensway Hall.

1974, Footballer George Best plays for Dunstable Town FC.

2017, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit the town.

Stockists of the 2024 edition of Dunstable Timeline include Priory House and the Celebrations card shop or copies can be obtained direct from Rita Swift at 9 Appleby Gardens, Dunstable, LU6 3DB, price £8 plus £2.75 postage and packing, cheques payable to Dunstable and District Local History Society.