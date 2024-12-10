New food outlet Spud Kingz opens at Luton Point

Luton Point is excited to announce the opening of brand new food outlet Spud Kingz, a fast-growing jacket potato eatery in Central Square.

This is the third location of Spud Kingz, a Luton-based company known for its delicious and customisable jacket potato meals after launching its flagship store just give months ago.

The new Luton Point location is a significant milestone for the brand, reflecting its dedication to bringing high-quality, hearty meals to a growing customer based. Spud Kingz has built its reputation on freshly prepared toppings, including fan favourites like Homemade Chicken and Mushroom, alongside its commitment to offering meals that are as comforting as they are customisable.

Fancy a discounted bite to eat? Spud Kingz is proud to partner with Too Good To Go, the food-saving platform connecting businesses with customers to sell surplus meals at discounted prices to minimize food waste, ensuring every meal reaches a plate! Shoppers can pick up a mystery bag on the Too Good To Go app. Convenient delivery options are also available through UberEats, JustEat and Deliveroo.

Spud Kingz is also proud to support the community with discounts for students, pensioners and Blue Light Card holders when a valid ID is shown at their kiosk, as well as staff working within Luton Point.

Abid Khan, co-founder of Spud Kingz, commented: “The new location at Luton Point is a milestone for us. We’re excited to bring our signature jacket potatoes to even more customers and continue building a brand that people can trust for quality, flavour, and community spirit. Our partnership with Too Good To Go is an extension of our values, as it allows us to reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, commented “We are thrilled to announce the opening of Spud Kingz here at Luton Point. I can personally verify they are delicious – my fave topping so far being the pulled chicken, We encourage everyone to stop by and try for themselves – they make for the perfect hearty and healthy meal for winter time. We wish the best of luck to Spud Kingz and their team!”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.