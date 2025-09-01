New gym opens in High Town
The 50-station gym featuring the latest Life Fitness cardio and strength equipment also includes machines specifically for those with physical disabilities plus a new Les Mills Virtual Group Exercise programme. Live classes will continue to run, with the introduction of virtual classes giving members more options and more flexibility.
Lawrence Kay, Active Luton CEO said “As a charity, our mission is to make a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of our community, and so we are delighted to expand our gym offering to High Town, and to be able to offer innovation like virtual classes and the very latest in gym technology.”
Councillor James Taylor, Labour Councillor for High Town opened the gym and was delighted. “It’s fantastic to see such a high quality gym in the heart of High Town. It’s an inclusive space where fitness is accessible to everyone and I hope the centre will become even more of a hub for the community.”
Monthly membership to High Town currently costs £19.99 per month, with prices increasing to £22.99 from the 8th September 2025.