New home for Dunstable Foodbank
Until recently, the Foodbank had been operating from the old Argos store on the high street. But when the lease ran out at the end of last year, trustees were forced to find a new base.
The 5,790 square foot warehouse will now serve as the charity’s modern operational hub, where volunteers sort, store and prepare supplies.
Last year, Dunstable Foodbank collected 64 tonnes of food to distribute across the local area.
Michele McCalla, Operations Manager at Dunstable Foodbank, said: “Our volunteers, trustees and supporters have worked incredibly hard to make this move possible. The new warehouse gives us the space we need to respond to demand and to keep serving the community. This event is our way of saying thank you.”
Alex Mayer MP said: “A huge thank you to everyone at Dunstable Foodbank who have worked so hard on this move. Behind every parcel is a story of neighbours helping neighbours, and that spirit shines through in the volunteers led by Michele and her brilliant team who give their time and energy every day.”
While the Foodbank now has a new headquarters, the need for support remains as great as ever. The charity relies on local generosity. Items most needed currently include long-life milk and juice, tinned meat, fish and fruit, cooking sauces, and toiletries.
Residents can donate at various locations such as supermarkets, local churches and at the foodbanks distribution hubs. Clients will continue to receive support and collect food parcels from the Foodbank’s established distribution centres across the area.