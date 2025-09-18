New home for Dunstable Foodbank

The new home of Dunstable Foodbank was officially opened as local MP Alex Mayer joined volunteers, trustees and supporters at the warehouse to mark the occasion.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until recently, the Foodbank had been operating from the old Argos store on the high street. But when the lease ran out at the end of last year, trustees were forced to find a new base.

The 5,790 square foot warehouse will now serve as the charity’s modern operational hub, where volunteers sort, store and prepare supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Dunstable Foodbank collected 64 tonnes of food to distribute across the local area.

Alex Mayer MP at Dunstable Foodbank

Michele McCalla, Operations Manager at Dunstable Foodbank, said: “Our volunteers, trustees and supporters have worked incredibly hard to make this move possible. The new warehouse gives us the space we need to respond to demand and to keep serving the community. This event is our way of saying thank you.”

Alex Mayer MP said: “A huge thank you to everyone at Dunstable Foodbank who have worked so hard on this move. Behind every parcel is a story of neighbours helping neighbours, and that spirit shines through in the volunteers led by Michele and her brilliant team who give their time and energy every day.”

While the Foodbank now has a new headquarters, the need for support remains as great as ever. The charity relies on local generosity. Items most needed currently include long-life milk and juice, tinned meat, fish and fruit, cooking sauces, and toiletries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can donate at various locations such as supermarkets, local churches and at the foodbanks distribution hubs. Clients will continue to receive support and collect food parcels from the Foodbank’s established distribution centres across the area.