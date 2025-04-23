New Linmere Cycling Hub opened by Houghton Regis Mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand-new cycling hub has been opened at The Farmstead, Linmere Houghton Regis, to support and promote cycling throughout the region. This exciting facility is open to all generations of cyclists, and would-be cyclists, to build their confidence in both riding and maintaining a bike.

Cllr Elaine Cooper, the Houghton Regis Mayor, joined the Cycling Hub team to officially open the Linmere Cycling Hub, on Easter Saturday, 19 April 2025. The Cycling Hub is a joint venture between Central Bedfordshire Council and Dorvics Cycles (Leighton Buzzard), funded by developer contributions from the Linmere Consortium.

Located next to Roam Café and playground, the hub will include a range of excellent facilities and services, including a cycle shop, servicing and repairs, workshop training sessions, and social events, including led rides around the area, to grow cycling confidence.

On the opening day, Emma Farrier, Linmere Community Marketing Manager commented:

The new cycling hub offers everything for cyclists of all ages, and abilities.

“We’ve been in discussion with Central Beds Council on this project for some time. The Farmstead is ideally located for such a facility, with good riding routes close by and the space and amenities for residents and families to visit, find free parking, enjoy a coffee and come and visit the new hub. The team from Dorvics Cycles couldn’t be better suited to lead the project and bring their experience of everything cycling and knowledge of the area, to help grow cycling across the region.”

Cllr Elaine Cooper, the Houghton Regis Mayor, added:

“Promoting cycling in a region with a fast-growing population, holds benefits for everyone in the area. We appreciate it’s not an easy task for many to get back on their bikes, and this provides a perfect facility to support people build their confidence, at every level. We wish the team all the best in growing this important community offer.”

Cllr Susan Goodchild, from Central Bedfordshire Council, commented:

Residents, from across the region, welcome the new facility at Linmere.

“Whilst cycling will play a fundamental role in 21st century sustainable transport, we can’t expect residents to make the leap to cycling themselves and hope change will happen itself. Cycling confidence takes time, encouragement and ongoing support, which is precisely why we’ve invested in this new hub to help residents access the right expertise to help discover the benefits of cycling.”

The Cycling Hub is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 9:00am–5:00pm and 10am–2pm on Sundays. For more information, use the link here.