New Linmere playpark opened by Houghton Regis Mayor

By Kingsley Roerts
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:21 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 11:24 GMT
Linmere residents sample the new park for an early-morning social!
Linmere residents sample the new park for an early-morning social!
A new playpark has been opened on the recently developed Aspen Crescent, as the Linmere project continues its progress around Houghton Regis. The park was officially opened by the Houghton Regis Mayor, Cllr Elaine Cooper, the Linmere Consortium and a good representation of residents wanting to try out the new park.

The small playpark is sited at the Northern end of the Linmere development, close to the existing Ousel Brook, at one end of a new, connective walkway, known as the Green Corridor.

Emma Farrier, Community Marketing Manager for Linmere noted:

“This new playpark provides an active, green space for younger residents living in the vicinity of Aspen Crescent, as well as families using the Green Corridor, to connect between Thornhill School and the Ousel Brook. This playpark joins our other playparks on the Linmere development, with more planned as we progress the development masterplan.”

The Houghton Regis Mayor, Cllr Elaine Cooper, officially opens the new playpark.
The Houghton Regis Mayor, Cllr Elaine Cooper, officially opens the new playpark.

Cllr Elaine Cooper, the Houghton Regis Mayor commented:

“With so many younger families moving into Linmere and Houghton Regis, outdoor spaces like this are vital for our younger residents in helping them build active, healthy lives. Having smaller play spaces, around new homes, gives them nice choices.”

The Linmere Consortium is currently finalising plans for a larger parkland development, close to the Thornhill School extension, with work scheduled to start in the latter part of 2025.

