New Memory Tree at Keech Hospice helps people remember loved ones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keech Hospice Care has installed a new Memory Tree at its Luton hospice site. The Memory Tree is a way for people to pay a timeless tribute to loved ones through having a name or short personal message engraved on one of the hand-crafted tree’s bronze, silver or gold leaves.

The Memory Tree was designed especially for Keech by renowned local artist Claudia Ashley-Brown, who is well known for creating bespoke sculptures for hospices and other charities all over the country.

Yasmin Stannard whose daughter Amani is remembered on the Memory Tree, said: “As a family we want to keep Amani’s memory alive. We will never forget our daughter, but our biggest fear is that she will be forgotten by others. Having Amani’s name displayed on Keech’s Memory Tree ensures that she lives on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Searle, CEO of Keech Hospice Care, said: “By dedicating a leaf, you’re not only creating a lasting tribute to someone very special, but you’re also supporting the essential care provided by Keech Hospice. Every penny raised from the Memory Tree goes to funding our specialist service and helping us ensure we can be there for children, adults and families when they need us the most.”

The Memory Tree at Keech Hospice Care's Luton site

Leaves can be dedicated from as little as £10 per month. Supporters are sent a photograph of their memory leaf with their engraved message and can visit the tree at the hospice whenever they like, to remember their loved one. Those being remembered don’t have to have been patients of Keech – the Memory Tree is for everyone.

More information on Keech Hospice Care’s memory tree and leaf sponsorship can be found here: keech.org.uk/memory-tree/ or contact the Memory Fundraiser Stefanie Cuff on 01582 707940.