New mental health peer support group for men

Dunstable Town FC is delighted to announce a partnership with X-4RCE to provide mental health peer support for men living in Dunstable, Houghton Regis & surrounding areas.

X-4RCE CEO Wade Wilson started X-4RCE in September 2023 to provide support for men with lived experience of mental health problems. The groups in Luton have proved hugely popular with online and face to face meetings and has a membership of over 30 individuals.

Dunstable Town FC won the Non-League Paper's Community Club of the Year award in 2024, for its role as a Community Benefit Society providing support for over 150 people every week through a network of groups as part of its Improving the Lives of Others initiative which has been running since 20121. This includes three existing mental health peer support groups.

The need to provide safe, confidential spaces for men has long been recognised and X-4RCE has championed this cause in Luton.

X-4RCE at the Luton group

The partnership will see Wade Wilson & DTFC Chair, Andrew Madaras, jointly run a weekly support group at the Club's home, Creasey Park in Dunstable, every Wednesday evening starting on 5th February between 6.30pm and 8pm.

X-4RCE & DTFC are grateful to their colleagues within the BNI business networking groups who helped facilitate this partnership.

The Club would like to thank its key mental health sponsor, GMB Beds County Branch for their financial support and that of main sponsor Mayday Vehicle Rentals, & Tandem Bank.

Dunstable Town FC is a Community Owned Club, operating as a social enterprise. The Club belongs to the Community Owned Clubs network of the Football Supporters' Association. It is asset locked and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.