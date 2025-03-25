New mental health support benches installed by council in local parks

Luton council is proud to announce the installation of two specially designed benches in two of the town’s parks, in partnership with the charity Legend on the Bench, whose mission is to support those suffering from mental health issues and to prevent the tragic loss of life due to suicide.

Installed on Wednesday 19 March in Stockwood Park and Wardown Park, the benches aim to provide support for individuals struggling with depression, bereavement, anxiety, loneliness and other mental health challenges.

The new benches were installed through the collaboration of The Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahmina Saleem, alongside Charity Ambassador Micky Hazard, and Luton Green Spaces Manager Steve Battlebury, who all share a deep commitment to raising awareness and providing support for mental health.

Also in attendance was the Mayor of Dunstable, Cllr Louise O’Riordan, the Mayor of Houghton Regis, Cllr Elaine Cooper, the Chair of Central Bedfordshire Council, Cllr Gareth Mackey, and the High Sherif of Bedfordshire, Bav Shah.

The Mayor of Luton spoke about the importance of this project, saying: “These benches have been donated by Legend on the Bench and are more than just a place to sit, they are a lifeline for anyone struggling in our community. The QR codes on the benches take you directly to 24/7 support lines which are ready to help people on their journey through life.

“The benches are literally a light in the darkest hour, and we hope they serve as a reminder that no one has to face their challenges alone and someone is always listening.”

The benches are situated in peaceful locations offering a place for quiet reflection and are equipped with several important features designed to provide immediate assistance to those in need. Contact telephone numbers for 24-hour support services are clearly displayed on each bench, ensuring that real-time help is immediately available just a phone call away.

A plaque on the bench includes a QR code directing people to the charity's website help page, which offers a range of resources and information. The benches also feature integral lighting, symbolizing a guiding light for those in crisis, particularly during the night when feelings of isolation can be at their strongest.

Legend on the Bench Charity Ambassador Micky Hazard said: “We have a message inscribed on these benches that goes out to the world, that someone is always listening. Too many people today are taking their own lives and feel they have no one to talk to, or no one is listening, or no one will help. We want them to know that we are all ready to talk, listen and help, because we care.

“Thank you to our specialist support services who are ready on the other end of the phone to guide and support anyone who is struggling. The greatest people in the world are the people who make time to help others despite having their own problems.”

Annette Cooper from CHUMS, which delivers emotional wellbeing services for children and adults, was also at the event and said: “The event today highlights the importance of available services in times of need. It’s more essential than ever that people in our community know who to reach out to in crisis, and what other support services are there to help. The benches set up by the Legend on the Bench charity are a fantastic way of providing that information in an easy-to-access way to people in the community.

“At CHUMS, we are proud and privileged to be one of the services that can be connected to via a QR code on the benches. We are committed to playing our part amongst the other vital services in our area.”

The Wardown Park bench was dedicated to Lucie Moore, a local heroine, with mother Jenny Moore and her family revealing the bench.

The Stockwood Park bench was unveiled by the Mayor of Luton and dedicated to her son Adam Salih

Both the council and Legend on the Bench charity hope that the benches will serve as a model for other communities, inspiring similar efforts to provide accessible support for mental health issues.