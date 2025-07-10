New music studio launched at Luton community centre

A new music studio has been unveiled at a community centre in Luton, which will offer local young people a space to showcase their creativity for generations to come.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project by not-for-profit housing association Peabody and its partners saw a humble cabin in the grounds of the Ameina Centre in Ambleside, Luton,transformed into a fully sound-proofed recording space, in a DIY-SOS style makeover.

The kitted-out cabin will offer room for budding young artists to produce their own music, in exchange for volunteering their time at the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The studio will double as a peaceful retreat for people of all ages to use throughout the day to relax and enjoy the garden. The outdoor area was also revamped with colourful planters and a new seating area, which will also serve as a performance space.

A plaque at the new studio commemorating the contributors to the project

The Ameina Centre runs from the Ambleside Community Centre building which is owned by Peabody.

Rose Davis, manager at the Ameina Centre, said music was important as it provided young people in Luton with a way to express themselves. “The studio might not be big, but it can fit many. This space will keep young people off the streets and entertained, offering them something they can truly call their own,” she added.

A fun event marked the completion of the new studio, with performances from young singers, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, delicious food and speeches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contributors to the studio attended, along with Cllr Rob Roche, and a special visit from local podcaster “Deadpool”, in his full superhero costume.

Unveiling the new recording studio in the grounds of the Ameina Centre

“Deadpool” said: “Young people need spaces. I remember when I was a kid there were youth clubs all over Luton. There were football pitches, there were goals everywhere, there was always something to do. Nowadays there’s hardly anything so projects like this are invaluable to what they’re going to do to change young people’s lives in this local area. We need more of them.”

A plaque was unveiled to commemorate the new Ameina Music Studio, its contributors and its mission “to help inspire music today and for generations to come”.

The studio was a real collective effort, as builders, merchants, contractors and Peabody colleaguescarrying out the transformation together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was made possible with thanks to Connect Property Services, Peabody’s in-house repairs and maintenance team, Huws Gray Builders Merchants who donated £10,000 worth of funding for the project and Metropolitan UK who arranged the electrical work. The project was led by Karen Lawson, the Community Investment Lead, and coordinated by Peabody's Community Investment team for North Counties.

Duty Operations Assistant of community properties for Peabody, Mahi Sharma, part of a team that manage multiple community centres across the North Counties said: “I’ve had great feedback from those using the centre already. Thanks to our great internal and external contractors and partners, they made our dreams and the children’s dreams come true.”

Jason Trundley from Huws Gray Supply Chain Solutions said: “It’s always a fantastic feeling to know that you’re making a difference to a local community. As a supply chain to Peabody, under social value funding, there are many areas we can make a positive impact and look forward to working with Peabody on future projects like this one."

Peabody applies social value weighting to its scoring criteria when awarding contracts to suppliers, requiring them to show clear social and economic benefits to local communities. This can include anything from helping with events, providing funding or materials for projects, or offering training or apprenticeships – actions that supports neighbourhoods to become healthier and happier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ameina Centre runs a range of activities for people of all ages, including exercise, games, social activities and lunches. It arranges regular outings and day trips, with a minibus to transport people from the town centre. It will soon be launching a summer holiday programme which will include sports, arts activities and daytrips for children and young people.

For more information or to use the new music studio, contact [email protected]