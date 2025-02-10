New skills and innovation hub to support 200 jobs and upskill 1,500 people every year

A plaque to mark the official opening of Morton House, a new skills, innovation and business hub that will support 200 jobs for Luton and improve the employment prospects of more than 1,500 people every year, has been unveiled (Friday 7 February) by Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP Rachel Hopkins.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project has been delivered by Luton Rising, the Luton Council company that owns the airport and associated assets for community benefit, and supported with growth funding from the former South-East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP).

It has involved the complete refurbishment of a four-storey, 33,000 sq ft building in Kimpton Road known as K Block which was formerly part of the Vauxhall estate in Kimpton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A training and skills hub led by Luton Council is already being set up on the lower ground floor, focused on learning in practical and social skills though its Adult Learning department’s Passport to Employment programme.

Right to left: Rachel Hopkins (MP for Luton & South Bedfordshire), Cllr Javeria Hussain (Portfolio Hodler for Skills & Employability), Cllr Tahmina Saleem (Mayor of Luton)

The three floors above are targeted at start-up companies particularly within the aviation, automotive, artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven sectors.

Some businesses currently located in Hart House Business Centre will take up the first allocation of space and become the building’s anchor tenants. The lower ground floor will also feature a café, seating area and outside courtyard.

It is intended that these facilities will encourage and foster an exchange of skills and knowledge between the building’s business tenants and adult learners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Javeria Hussain, who is Deputy Chair of Luton Rising and also Luton Council’s portfolio holder for skills and employability, said: “This is another example of Luton Rising working hard for the future prosperity of our town.

“Given the devastating news from Stellantis this week, it has never been more necessary and will play a pivotal role helping workers transition into new employment or career change.

“We are very proud of the incredibly strong track record of investment that makes us the UK’s number one community airport owner. Our mission as a council-owned airport company has always been about supporting people: in their success, prosperity, wellbeing and when they are vulnerable.

“Redevelopment of Morton House will now provide a much-needed business and skills hub for Luton and make a significant contribution to increasing the employability of local residents that is such an important part of the town’s 2040 vision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said: “Helping our residents into sustainable and well-paid roles is fundamental to our goal of creating a healthy, fair and sustainable town where everyone can thrive and no-one has to live in poverty.

“Morton House is one of the most important developments coming on stream in our town, providing a hub of innovation and collaboration that will not only create more jobs and encourage business growth but also provide training for those looking to improve their future prospects.”

The building is named in collaboration with Luton Town Football Club in memory of club legend Bob Morton who played for the Hatters from 1946 to 1964. Morton made a record 550 appearances for the club as centre-forward and wing-half, scoring 48 goals.

The £14m redevelopment has been supported by a £3m grant from the former SEMLEP, now the South Midlands Growth Hub. It is anticipated around 75 of the 200 jobs supported will be new roles, while construction additionally supported 80 jobs in the local supply chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Roan, South Midlands Growth Hub Manager, said: “We're proud to support inspiring and innovative projects, like Morton House, that contribute to economic growth of the entire South Midlands. Morton House will provide a home for businesses, offer learning opportunities for students, and protect Luton jobs. We're excited to see the impact of this brilliant facility"

Cllr James Taylor, Luton Council’s portfolio holder for inclusive growth, said: “Education and employment are two of the main wider determinants of health and wellbeing and therefore contribute to two of the key Luton 2040 principles – building a more inclusive economy and improving population wellbeing.

“The opening of Morton House will allow Luton Adult Learning to expand by creating a dedicated employment hub that will enable us to upskill residents and give them opportunities to access employment or to progress within work to improve their standard of living.

“By having an inbuilt learning facility within a high-quality office space, we also want to help businesses thrive and grow, identifying their skills needs for the future and showing how to maximise funding opportunities including apprenticeships to support growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building features state-of-the-art wireless IT and communications systems and flexible, open plan office spaces aimed at attracting further inward investment into the south of the town.

Sustainability is at the heart of the design, with the building featuring: solar power; electric vehicle charging points; air sourced heating, cooling and ventilation with intelligent control systems; electric point-of-use hot water system; rainwater harvesting; and a grey water recycling system.