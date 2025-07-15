New Sustainability Report highlights London Luton Airport jobs at all-time high

The operator of London Luton Airport (LLA) has published its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting that a record number of 14,000 directly-linked jobs are now sustained in and around the airport.

The report charts LLA’s progress and key ongoing initiatives in driving positive social impacts across local communities and limiting key environmental impacts including climate change and noise.

Emphasising the airport’s important role as a key driver for the local economy, the report also highlights that last year 60% of LLA’s supply chain spend was directed to over 320 local businesses within a 25-mile radius, totalling £110 million.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “As one of the UK’s busiest airports, London Luton Airport is ideally positioned to drive economic growth, support local communities and create meaningful and enduring opportunities for local people. Our partnership with the airport owner, Luton Rising, is a shining example of the public-private ownership model, with each passenger helping Luton Rising provide industry-leading community investment which has exceeded £500 million. Now, with the owner’s scheme for long-term sustainable growth consented by the Government, there are even greater opportunities ahead for the airport, including the creation of up to 11,000 new jobs and an additional £1.5 billion in annual economic benefits by the mid-2040s.”

Key highlights of the LLA Sustainability Report include:

Environmental Sustainability

Leading the way across Europe in the adoption of the cleanest, quietest 'next generation' aircraft (totalling 60% of aircraft based at LLA)

Reducing airport carbon emissions by 27% since 2019

Recycling 82% of waste

A multi-million-pound investment in low-carbon, sustainable operational vehicles and car park transfer buses

Achieving Level 4 Airport Carbon Accreditation, demonstrating that it is ‘transforming its operations to achieve carbon reductions in line with global climate goals’

Social Sustainability

60% of supply chain spend within a 25-mile radius, with LLA’s economic contribution totalling £830 million

Over £180,000 donated to LLA’s Community Trust Fund and Greener Future Fund, benefitting over 19,000 people

Recruiting over 50% of new LLA employees from a LU1-LU7 postcode in 2024

Raising over £300,000 over four years for two charity partners

David Vazquez, Head of Sustainability at London Luton Airport, said: “As a major airport in the UK, London Luton Airport recognises the responsibility to support our neighbours and local communities in socially impactful ways, including the decarbonisation of our operations and our encouragement to all airport partners to do the same. The airport’s approach to responsible growth is guided by core principles of collaboration, transparency and innovation and a commitment to making our sustainability principles a core part of our organisational culture.”

Nick Platts, Managing Director of Luton Rising, the Luton Council company that owns London Luton Airport for community benefit, said: “It’s vital that our successful partnership with the operator takes an approach to sustainability that goes beyond environmental considerations, so it’s great to see the ongoing achievements already being delivered year-on-year. For us, as the owner, what matters most is the ability to continue growing a successful airport eco-system for Luton and the region, with economic and employment growth generating industry-leading support for community services and vulnerable people.

“Our consented scheme for the airport’s future growth to a new capacity of 32 million passengers per year includes unique commitments to limiting environmental impacts and further increasing the provision we make to supporting people’s lives in the decades ahead.”

To access the full 2024 Sustainability Report, please click here.