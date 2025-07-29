NHS celebrates Luton anniversary

An NHS Trust is celebrating a decade of providing care in Luton and across Bedfordshire.

East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) has delivered mental health services across Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire and Luton since 2015 and community health services since 2018.

ELFT has made significant strides in improving access, outcomes, and experiences for service users and carers.

The Trust has worked with partners including councils, Bedfordshire Police, service users, carers, the wider NHS and voluntary, community and social enterprises (VCSEs) to drive innovation and better meet the healthcare needs of people across all ages.

Some of the achievements over the past 10 years include:

Opening of the £17m Evergreen unit – a state-of-the-art inpatient facility providing specialist care for children and young people experiencing acute mental health challenges

Launch of the county-wide perinatal mental health service - supporting new and expectant mothers with specialist care, helping families to thrive during the vital early years of a child’s life

Introduction of the mental health street triage service – a collaborative approach with Bedfordshire Police and East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) to ensure individuals in crisis receive the right mental health support at the right time

Expansion of mental health crisis support - including the roll-out of 24/7 access to mental health support for all ages through the NHS 111 mental health option

To mark the anniversary, the Trust has produced a special publication ‘10 Years of Providing Care & Support in Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire & Luton’ that brings to life some of the progress of the past 10 years through the voices of colleagues, service users, and partners.

ELFT Chief Executive Lorraine Sunduza OBE said: “We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved with and for our communities over the last 10 years.

“Our focus has always been on putting people at the heart of what we do.”