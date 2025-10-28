NHS update boosts menopause support for local women

Menopause screening is to be officially incorporated into NHS health checks for the very first time.

Women across Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis and surrounding areas will be asked about the menopause and possible symptoms from next year as part of their free NHS Health Check which is offered to adults aged 40 to 74 every five years.

The plan could help up to 15,000 local women recognise the signs so they can get the right support and advice.

Local MP Alex Mayer welcomed the change, calling it “an important step towards giving women’s health the attention it deserves.”

Under the changes, health professionals will be encouraged to discuss the effects of the menopause such as hot flushes, brain fog, mood changes and joint pain and signpost women to services, information, and treatment options, including hormone replacement therapy (HRT) where appropriate.

Three-quarters of women experience menopause symptoms including joint pain, weight gain, hot flushes and memory issues.

While the symptoms can last an average seven years, research shows that up to 90% feel they do not have enough information on what steps to take.

Alex Mayer MP continued: “This practical change will help women to get the advice and treatment they need sooner.”

Women’s Health Ambassador Dame Lesley Regan described the move as a “crucial change” that will help ensure women are not disadvantaged by symptoms that can and should be treated. “When we get it right for women, everyone benefits,” she said.

