Nominate a local hero as part of the Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards

The nomination process for the Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards is now open.

Now into their 15th year, the Awards aim to showcase the achievements of people and organisations from around the region that go above and beyond in their commitment to enhancing the lives of others.

There are 20 Awards categories for 2024, including Role Model of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and the Chanelle Pickford Award, which recognises inspirational young people.

“Over the years, we are proud to have been able to share the remarkable achievements of people from around the region, honouring those that make a positive impact upon the lives of others,” said Mostaque Koyes, of organisers Community Interest Luton.

Luton Rising's Mark Turner with representatives from Caraline, who won two awards last year

“As we open the nomination process for this year’s awards, we are delighted to once again have the opportunity to share these stories. Please join us by nominating those heroes within your communities.”

You can find out more and access the nomination form by clicking www.ciluton.co.uk/community-projects/community-awards/ or by emailing Aimee Clarke on [email protected].

The deadline for entries is Sunday 25 August, with the Awards taking place in November.

“Luton Rising is delighted to be the headline sponsor once again for the Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards,” said Mark Turner, Service Director for Luton Rising.

“It is always a great evening with great company, and inspiring stories. It really makes you good to feel a part of the Luton community when you hear about the wonderful people we have serving others.”

Each year, there are a series of fundraising initiatives take place in the lead-up to the event that go towards the awards’ charitable cause, which is traditionally a community project.

It was announced earlier this year that the nominated cause would be the Curry Kitchen. The initiative supports the town’s most vulnerable people by providing hot meals on a weekly basis.