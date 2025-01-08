Oakley Studios launches “Big 35” to celebrate 35 years of cherished memories and giving back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oakley Studios is thrilled to announce the launch of its “Big 35” fundraiser, an initiative that celebrates 35 years of capturing treasured moments while supporting the local community.

Partnering once again with Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity, this special campaign offers family photoshoots for just £35 throughout 2025, with 50% of all booking fees going towards purchasing items from the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity Wishlist.

This year is a particularly special milestone for Oakley Studios, as it marks both the 35th Anniversary of Oakley Studios and the 35th Wedding Anniversary of its founders, David and Sue Doyle. The studio invites families to join in the celebration by participating in this heartfelt campaign that combines the love of photography with the joy of giving back.

“As we celebrate 35 years of Oakley Studios, we reflect on the thousands of families who have trusted us to capture their most precious memories,” said David Doyle, Co-owner of Oakley Studios. “It’s humbling to think about the moments we’ve preserved, and this fundraiser is our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us all these years. Giving back through Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity is an extension of that gratitude.”

Oakley Studios specalise in multi Generation Family Portraits

Charmaine Norrish, Deputy Fundraising Manager of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity Team added:

“The Charity are so proud to be supported by Oakley Studios, David & Sue have supported us for many years and shows how local companies and the Charity can work so well together. Thank you Oakley Studios for your ongoing support”.

Sue Doyle, co-owner, added: “Having our business anniversary coincide with our 35th wedding anniversary feels so meaningful. Both are built on love, passion, and dedication, and this fundraiser allows us to celebrate those values while helping others in need. We couldn’t think of a better way to mark this milestone year.”

Oakley Studios encourages families to book their Big 35 photoshoot in 2025 and create lasting memories while supporting a worthy cause. Each session will not only provide families with cherished photographs but also contribute to vital resources for Bedfordshire Hospitals, strengthening the bond between the community and those who care for it.

Celebrating 35 years in Business

The fundraiser embodies the studio’s legacy of preserving memories while making a tangible difference in people’s lives.

Join Oakley Studios in celebrating a remarkable 35 years of love, legacy and photography. Together, let’s create timeless memories while giving back to our community.