Online DJ's support Luton charity AMgivingback

Local Independent Councilor Stuart Miller leads Celebration of a new Bench donated to local Charity AMgivingback by Beat Geeks Radio DJ's and listeners.

AMgivingback a local charity which builds bonds across communities in Luton to tackle Social Isolation, were heralded by Cllr Stuart Miller for their work in developing Grasmere Community Garden, alongside the DJ's and listeners of Beat Geeks Radio for their donation of a much needed Bench.

Cllr Miller expressed his admiration for the brilliant collaboration between two local organisations who share his personal heart and passion for community:

"To all of us this is a symbol of community support and care. It offers a space to pause, reflect and enjoy the garden the volunteers have all worked so hard to grow together.

Volunteers and Neighbours Celebrate Grasmere Community Garden Enhancement

The generosity of the Beat Geeks family will make a lasting impact through their support of this unique shared space."

AMgivingback Founder Angela Scarlett-Marshall, lead the plaudits to both DJ Leeroy Jenkins and Cllr Miller who share a passion and commitment to help others which is central to everything we do; be it at Grasmere Community Garden, our Singing Cafe or DisHarmony Choir.