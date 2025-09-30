Opinion: Local MP backs PM’s call to renew Britain

Published 30th Sep 2025
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 16:24 BST
Prime Minister Keir Starmer MP
Speaking from the floor of the Labour Party’s Conference in Liverpool after watching the Prime Minister’s speech, local MP, Alex Mayer, said: “This afternoon we heard from the Prime Minister about the key purpose of this government: ending decline, reforming our public services and growing our economy from the grassroots. He made the patriotic case to renew Britain.

“Of course change takes time, and as the PM said “patience”.

“It isn’t easy, but we can already start to see the change people voted for.

We’ve got the first free breakfast club in the constituency, by the end of the parliament we’ll have them in every primary school. We’ve cut waiting lists, and with NHS Online more patients will be seen more quickly. On top of that came welcome announcements including creating more Central Bedfordshire College success stories.

“I feel confident that we’re moving in the right direction, and I’ll be working hard to help deliver on these promises here on the ground in Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis and beyond.”

