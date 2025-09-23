OPINION: Luton volunteers fly the flag for unity on Saturday morning clean-up

Cleaning up under the Flag

On Saturday morning, the St George’s Cross hung over a road in Luton as a group came together with litter pickers and bin bags. The volunteers didn’t put the flags up themselves, but they worked beneath it, and in doing so, reclaimed its meaning.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ABCD-in-Luton joined forces with GoodGym Luton for the #KeepLutonTidy campaign, bringing together residents from every background, including people newly seeking asylum. What they achieved was more than a cleaner street. They reclaimed the red-and-white flag as a symbol of unity and pride in the town.

Too often in recent weeks, the St George’s Cross has been misused by groups as a badge of division. But right now in Luton, it shows how the same flag can represent something very different: community spirit, inclusion, and the very best of British values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GoodGym Luton runners jogged in to help, adding energy and encouragement. Alongside them, neighbours of all ages and experiences grabbed hoops and litter pickers, working shoulder to shoulder. Each person gave their time freely, proud to contribute to the place they call home.

Working together

This wasn’t a one-off. Across Luton, it’s common to see longtime residents, and newcomers working together on projects that improve their streets and strengthen community pride. Saturday’s clean-up is just one example of a pattern that runs through the town week after week.

For ABCD-in-Luton, this is exactly what Asset-Based Community Development is about, starting with what people can do, not what they can’t. Everyone has something to offer. When those gifts connect, they build power and community cohesion.

The symbolism wasn’t lost on the volunteers themselves. One participant told us: “I want to give something back to the town that has welcomed me. This is my home now too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those words capture what Britishness really means: fairness, pride in our communities, and a willingness to roll up our sleeves together.

Saturday morning’s clean-up may have begun with litter pickers, but it ended with something bigger, a reminder that the symbols of our nation belong to all of us. In Luton, they can fly for unity, pride in the town, and not division.

Join us at the next #KeepLutonTidy clean-up with ABCD-in-Luton and GoodGym Luton, and help show that unity and pride in our town are the real symbols flying over Luton.