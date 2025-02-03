Opinion: Luton Youth Ambassador raises concerns over proposed benefit cuts for unemployed young people

Manveer Singh, a 19-year-old university student and Youth Ambassador for Att10tive Social Enterprise, has issued a strong statement against the government’s proposed policy to cut benefits for young people who refuse work or training.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The policy, recently outlined by Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall, aims to reduce worklessness among young people by imposing sanctions on those who repeatedly decline employment opportunities or refuse to engage in training projects. While acknowledging the government's responsibility to address youth unemployment, Mr. Singh argues that this approach is overly punitive and fails to consider the complex realities faced by many young people. This is a category of young people known as NEET (not in education, employment or training).

“Many young people do not feel prepared for the world of work due to a lack of preparation and readiness for the employment world. According to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), over half (52%) of UK employers don’t think that young people are generally well-prepared for the world of work. There is a demand for young people to be trained and equipped and it emphasises the importance of why there is a demand for young people to become skilled workers which is something that our organisation Att10tive Social Enterprise focuses on.” He said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To combat this, the Labour government has pledged a complete overhaul in apprenticeships. Along with offering long-term apprenticeships the government will also provide apprenticeships that focus on young people developing skills and allowing them easier opportunities to have work experience in critical sectors. The aim is to train young workers to ensure they are skills-ready.

Addressing Neets; young people not in employment, education or training

The government is keen for unemployed young people not to be too reliant on benefits rather than on skills development. These are some of the reasons young people should lose entitlement benefits if they refuse work.

"This policy demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of the diverse challenges facing young people today," stated Mr. Singh. "There may be a wide range of reasons for young people not being able to work. In some cases there are those who are carers for family members, or overcoming mental health challenges. These are some of the factors that can significantly impact their ability to actively seek or maintain employment."

Mr. Singh highlighted the significant number of young people who act as caregivers within their families. "According to Barnados, 1 in 5 young people aged 16-25 in the UK are caregivers," he explained. "These young people often shoulder the responsibility of caring for parents, siblings, or even younger children. This significant commitment can make it impossible for them to consistently work or participate in full-time training projects."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Singh also stressed the need to consider the various barriers that can prevent young people from entering or remaining in the workforce. “There are also many young people that try to apply for multiple jobs and are not successful or for a variety of reasons are unable to hold onto a job. There is no automatic right to work. Implementing punitive measures like benefit cuts will only exacerbate these challenges and push vulnerable young people further into poverty and despair."

For Further information contact [email protected]