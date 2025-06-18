Opinion: My Burqa, My Choice: A young Muslim woman’s perspective on the burqa ban by Laaibah Mujtaba executive assistant Att10tive

The burqa—a full-body covering that includes a face veil—has long been a symbol of faith for many Muslim women. However, it has also become a point of political debate, with discussions around security, integration, and personal freedom.

In a diverse and multicultural community like Luton, where religious expression is deeply valued, the conversation surrounding the burqa ban raises important questions about individual rights and inclusivity.

Faith and Freedom of Expression

Religious attire has long been a part of cultural and faith traditions across the world. Many Sikh men wear turbans as a sign of devotion, Jewish men wear kippahs, and Christian clergy often don robes symbolising their spiritual role. Muslim women who choose to wear the burqa do so for similar reasons—personal faith, modesty, and religious devotion.

Laaibah Mujtaba

The United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights protects freedom of thought, conscience, and religion. Likewise, the Equality Act 2010 in the UK safeguards individuals from discrimination based on their religious beliefs, ensuring that people can express their faith without facing prejudice. These protections underscore the fundamental principle that individuals should have the right to choose their own attire, whether for cultural, religious, or personal reasons.

The Debate Over the Burqa Ban

In several European countries, including France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, laws banning full-face coverings in public spaces have sparked global discussions. Some argue that such bans are necessary for security, enabling easy identification of individuals. Others contend that they disproportionately target.

Muslim women and religious freedoms.

Recently, British politicians have reignited the debate. Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin asked Prime Minister Keir Starmer whether the UK should follow France and Belgium in banning the burqa for security reasons. The question divided her party, with Muslim chairman Zia Yusuf stepping down temporarily in protest, saying the issue did not reflect the party’s official stance. Meanwhile, Conservative minister Kemi Badenoch expressed a preference not to meet individuals wearing face coverings, suggesting employers should also have the right to impose bans. Chris Philp, the opposition’s home affairs minister, took a more measured stance, arguing that burqa bans have not improved integration in France and are not necessary in the UK.

A Personal Perspective

Att10tive Executive Assistant Laaibah shares her thoughts on the issue: "As a young Muslim woman who wears the burqa, it is not just a piece of cloth—it is a deep expression of my faith and personal identity. The growing calls for bans make me feel that my religious choices are being questioned or deemed incompatible with Western values. For me, freedom means the ability to practice my faith without fear of discrimination."

Her words reflect a concern shared by many Muslim women: that restrictions on religious attire not only limit personal choice but also send a message that their faith is unwelcome.

Balancing Security and Inclusion

Public safety is a legitimate concern, but any measures taken must align with the principles of fairness and inclusion. Just as other faith communities are free to observe their traditions, Muslim women should be afforded the same rights. True integration comes from dialogue and understanding—not from exclusion.

Luton’s rich diversity makes it a city where communities should be free to express their identities without fear. As the debate continues, the focus must remain on fostering unity, respecting religious freedom, and ensuring that all individuals have the right to make their own choices about how they present themselves to the world.

