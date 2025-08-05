OPINION: Power Court, More Than a Stadium Building Luton’s Future

Andrei Butu, Youth Ambassador, Att10tive Social Enterprise, writes about the Power Court plans.

In the heart of Luton, something extraordinary is rising, and it’s not just for football fans. The new Power Court Stadium, a 25,000-seat home for Luton Town Football Club, is more than a sports venue. It’s a catalyst for change, a symbol of pride, and a blueprint for how a town can reinvent itself.

For decades, Kenilworth Road has been a place of passion, loyalty, and community. But as Luton evolves, so must its landmarks. Power Court isn’t just replacing a stadium— it’s reimagining what Luton can be.

Jobs, Apprenticeships & Opportunity for All

This project is expected to create over 1,000 permanent jobs — and hundreds more during construction. From hospitality and retail to creative roles and technical apprenticeships, Power Court will open doors for people of all ages and skill levels.

Young people will gain access to career pathways that were previously out of reach. Apprenticeships in construction, design, event management, and digital media will be embedded into the project, giving local talent a chance to learn, earn, and grow.

For older residents, it means stable employment close to home. For parents, it means opportunities for their children. For career changers, it’s a fresh start. And for the town, it’s a boost to the local economy that ripples outward.

Homes, Shops & Everyday Life

Power Court is part of a wider £450 million regeneration scheme that includes:

292 new homes across two residential blocks

across two residential blocks A food court , commercial offices, and retail spaces

, commercial offices, and retail spaces A cycle hub and landscaped gardens

and landscaped gardens A new public square — Bute Triangle — linking Bute Street to Church Street

— linking Bute Street to Church Street Improved access to trains, buses, and pedestrian routes

This isn’t just about match days. It’s about daily life. More homes mean more families putting down roots. More shops mean more choice and convenience. And more foot traffic means more support for local businesses — from barbers to bakeries.

Boosting Luton’s Creative Sector

Power Court will include a performance and community space, giving artists, musicians, dancers, and storytellers a stage to shine. It’s a chance to celebrate Luton’s rich cultural heritage and support the creative sector as a driver of growth.

Imagine local theatre productions, spoken word nights, youth showcases, and exhibitions all in a space designed to welcome and inspire. For young creatives, it’s a launchpad. For seasoned artists, it’s a home. And for the town, it’s a reason to be proud.

Luton; A Destination Worth Visiting

With better transport links and a vibrant town centre, and being right next to the train station Power Court will help put Luton on the map. Visitors coming for football will stay for the food, the culture, and the community. Tourism will rise, and with it, spending in local shops, restaurants, and hotels.

This isn’t just good for business — it’s good for reputation. Luton has faced unfair scrutiny in the past, but this project offers a chance to rewrite the narrative. To show the world what we’re really about: resilience, diversity, and ambition.

Limak International: A Global Partner for Local Progress

The stadium is being built by Limak International, one of the world’s top 50 construction firms. Based in Turkey, Limak has transformed cities across Europe and the Middle East including the renovation of Barcelona’s iconic Spotify Camp Nou.

Their work has helped cities improve their image, attract investment, and build infrastructure that serves people, not just profits. In Luton, Limak brings global expertise with a local focus, working closely with the club and community to ensure Power Court reflects our values.

Limak’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and inclusion means this stadium will be one of the greenest in Europe, meeting BREEAM Excellent standards. That’s good for the planet — and good for our future.

Inclusion, Identity & Belonging

Power Court is being designed with accessibility at its core, in partnership with the Disabled Supporters’ Association and local groups. It’s a space where everyone — regardless of age, ability, or background — can feel welcome.

Luton is one of the UK’s most diverse towns, and this stadium will reflect that. It’s not just about football. It’s about belonging. About creating a place where people gather, connect, and celebrate what makes us unique.

A Stadium With Soul

The design of Power Court honours the spirit of Kenilworth Road — the closeness to the pitch, the roar of the crowd, the sense of home. But it also looks forward, embracing modern architecture, green technology, and community-first planning.

The true success of Power Court won’t be measured in goals scored or matches won. It will be measured in lives changed. In jobs created, homes built, businesses supported, and dreams realised.

Building Luton’s Next Chapter

As the steel rises and the cranes move, let’s remember: we’re not just building a stadium. We’re building hope. We’re building opportunity. We’re building a town that believes in itself.

Power Court is for everyone — not just fans, but families, workers, artists, and dreamers. It’s a place to gather, grow, and thrive. And it’s a reminder that when we build with heart, we build something that lasts.

Andrei Butu is a Youth ambassador with Att10tive, for more information see our website Att10tive.com, YouTube channel or Instagram.