Opinion: Teenage voices, real choices: The future of voting by Zoubair Aouam and Andrei Butu

Two youth ambassadors from Att10tive Social Enterprise share their views on the recent government announcement to allow young people to vote.

This is a landmark decision that will reshape democratic discourse in the UK in light of the government’s proposal to lower the voting age ahead of the next general election, our Youth Ambassadors, Zoubair Aouam and Andrei Butu, have explored both sides of this debate offering their insight into this policy decision and the major impacts this will have for young people for generations to come.

This ground-breaking decision is part of a wider reform package aimed at modernising the UK’s electoral system, including automatic voter registration, expanded voter ID options, and tighter regulations around political donations.

“We’re not pushing a conclusion—we’re sharing perspectives,” says Zoubair. “There are strong points on either side, and young people deserve the chance to weigh those up themselves.”

Polling

Youth Perspectives: Arguments For the Proposal

Zoubair and Andrei highlight several reasons why lowering the voting age could be a step toward more inclusive and reflective democracy:

It already works in other parts of the UK: Scotland and Wales allow 16-year-olds to vote in devolved elections, and evidence suggests young people engage responsibly when given the opportunity.

Scotland and Wales allow 16-year-olds to vote in devolved elections, and evidence suggests young people engage responsibly when given the opportunity. Voting rights evolve over time: From the extension of suffrage to working-class men, to women, democratic participation in Britain has always adapted to reflect changing values. This reform could be the next chapter.

From the extension of suffrage to working-class men, to women, democratic participation in Britain has always adapted to reflect changing values. This reform could be the next chapter. Young people shoulder adult responsibilities: At 16, individuals can work full-time, pay taxes, and consent to medical treatment. “If society trusts us with serious choices,” says Andrei, “we should be trusted with the vote, too.”

Counterarguments That Deserve Attention

Lowering the voting age debate

Still, both Ambassadors acknowledge that the proposal raises complex questions—and caution is warranted.

Political education is patchy: Civic literacy varies dramatically across schools. Without consistent education, young voters may struggle to critically assess policies or party platforms. “We need political literacy alongside voting rights,” Zoubair notes.

Civic literacy varies dramatically across schools. Without consistent education, young voters may struggle to critically assess policies or party platforms. “We need political literacy alongside voting rights,” Zoubair notes. Susceptibility to misinformation: Research shows that younger audiences may be more vulnerable to misleading content, especially on fast-moving platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This amplifies the need for trusted guidance and resources.

Research shows that younger audiences may be more vulnerable to misleading content, especially on fast-moving platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This amplifies the need for trusted guidance and resources. Worry about voter turnout: History shows that 18-24 year olds—who already have voting rights and full adult privileges—are among the least engaged electorally. In the 2019 general election, only 47% of this age group voted, compared to over 74% of voters aged 65+. Extending the vote to even younger citizens could risk further dilution unless engagement strategies improve.

“Voting should be a right—but also a responsibility,” says Andrei. “We need to earn trust by showing we’re informed and ready.”

The proposal must undergo full parliamentary scrutiny after the summer recess. Att10tive remains committed to facilitating community dialogue and ensuring young people—regardless of age—are politically informed and empowered.

People aged 16 to 18 even from the ages of 14 should be made more politically aware.

Awareness Activities should include:

Workshops to strengthen political understanding in schools

Youth-led panel discussions across Luton communities

Open debates that welcome diverse opinions and foster respectful discourse

A Turning Point for Representation

Att10tive believes that this moment invites us to think deeply about what representation really means—not just who votes, but how we prepare citizens to lead, influence, and contribute. Whether or not 16-year-olds gain the right to vote, their voices already matter.

“We’re not just the future,” says Zoubair. “We’re part of the present—and we’re ready to help shape what comes next.”

Zoubair Aouam and Andrei Butu are Youth Ambassador’s with Att10tive Social Enterprise.

Learn more about Att10tive’s mission at Att10tive.com or follow the journey on YouTube and Instagram.