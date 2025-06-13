Knife crime continues to cast a shadow over communities across England and Wales, with 50,500 offences involving a sharp instrument recorded in the year ending March 2024—a 4.4% rise from the previous year, says Mahnoor Usman, Att10tive Social Enterprise.

While solutions are widely debated, one fundamental shift is often overlooked: young people must be at the heart of tackling knife crime, not treated as the problem itself.

Too often, efforts to reduce knife crime focus on punishment and policing rather than empowerment and opportunity. But real change will come when organisations stop making decisions for young people and start supporting them in shaping their own future.

The Reality in Luton: Knife Crime is a Challenge, But Young People Can Be the Solution

Mahnoor Usman

Very recently (June 2025) another section 60 area wide stop and search power was imposed in Luton by Bedfordshire police due to another unfortunate knife incident. This gives the police enhanced powers to stop and search people who may be involved in gang crime or knife crime. Unfortunately this is becoming too common and frequent.

Luton has seen a rise in violent crime, with 7,223 offences recorded in 2023, making it one of the most affected areas in Bedfordshire. While overall crime rates in the town remain 10% higher than the East of England average, knife-related incidents continue to pose serious risks.

However, Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Sceptre, targeting knife crime through education and prevention, saw a 36% drop in knife-related incidents between August and October 2024. This proves that proactive measures work—but to sustain progress, young people themselves must take the lead.

Why Do Young People Carry Knives?

Knife crime is often painted in broad strokes, but the reasons young people carry knives are varied and complex. These are just some of the reasons we have found in our work across Luton and Bedfordshire;

Peer Pressure – Many don’t carry knives to hurt others , but to fit in within social groups where violence is normalised.

– Many , but to within social groups where violence is normalised. Fear and Safety – Some carry weapons for protection , believing it makes them less vulnerable to attack —but statistics show it actually increases the risk.

– Some carry weapons for , believing it makes them —but statistics show it actually the risk. To feel better about themselves. Some people carry weapons or knives because they feel it makes them bigger, stronger more fearful or to stand out. Unfortunately there will always be bullies and some of these go equipped

To commit another crime. Such as burglary or to have when being involved in selling drugs.

Lack of Support – Without positive role models, many young people struggle to see alternative paths beyond gang culture or crime.

Att10tive: Putting Young People at the Heart of the Solution

In Luton, the organisation which I am a part of Att10tive Social Enterprise takes a radically different approach—one that trusts and empowers young people to lead.

Rather than seeing young people as the problem, we at Att10tive puts them at the centre of community-based change. Their “Taking the Right Path” workshops, delivered in schools, are designed and led by young people, for young people. Through peer-led discussions, quizzes, videos, and real-life scenarios, these workshops equip young people with the knowledge and confidence to make informed choices—not because adults tell them to, but because their peers show them why it matters.

This approach is powerful and effective because young people listen to those who understand their world. When youth themselves lead the conversation, the message becomes more authentic, more meaningful, and more likely to create lasting change.

Rethinking the Role of Organisations and Authorities

Too often, knife crime strategies treat young people as potential offenders rather than potential leaders. If organisations shift their mindset, they can create safer communities not through control, but through trust, mentorship, and opportunity.

What Needs to Change?

Youth Leadership Must Be Prioritised – Initiatives must allow young people to take charge , not just be spoken to.

– Initiatives must , not just be spoken to. More Community-Based Youth Projects – Accessible mentorship, creative programs, and leadership training can provide an alternative to gang involvement.

– Accessible can provide an alternative to gang involvement. Peer-Led Education – Schools and organisations should train young ambassadors to lead sessions on knife crime and gang prevention.

– Schools and organisations should to lead sessions on knife crime and gang prevention. Funding Grassroots Youth-Led Initiatives – Youth-driven campaigns must be properly supported to expand their reach.

Knife crime might feel like an overwhelming issue, but if young people are empowered, supported, and seen as leaders, Luton can become a safer, stronger community. The key isn’t controlling young people—it’s trusting them to shape their own futures.

It’s time for local organisations and authorities to stop making decisions for young people, and instead give them the platform to create change themselves.

Mahnoor is a Youth Ambassador with Att10tive social Enterprise. Visit our website Att10tive.com. See us on YouTube and Instagram.