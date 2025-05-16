Opportunity to improve people’s health and happiness comes to town

our amazing head office

Opportunity event coming to Luton on the 1st of June 2025 at London Luton Vale Hotel Butterfield Business park LU2 8DL

Are you ready for a new adventure, becoming a Slimming World Consultant could be just that! Amy Jefferies , a Team Developer from Hertfordshire team describes the amazing opportunities locally to become a consultant and help touch the hearts and change lives of others for the better.

Amy says “It is the most wonderful role for the right person, becoming part of a well-loved and recognised brand with more than 50 years of experience behind it, which has supported hundreds of thousands of people, both in our groups and online, to lose weight and to adopt new habits to stay slim for life. It is a role that is both flexible and rewarding.

You will undergo full training at the Slimming World Academy in Derbyshire which equips you to run a successful group, delivering Slimming World’s programme based on the science and psychology of behaviour change, and trains you how to build and promote a successful local business.”

JULIE H Amy J at a celebration day for consultants

She says, “imagine a role that enables you to help people

Lose weight without ever going hungry, thanks to our generous, flexible Food Optimising eating plan;

Become more active at their own pace and in a way that’s enjoyable and sustainable, whatever their starting point;

Belong to a warm and friendly group of fellow slimmers who care about each other’s success, while receiving powerful, personalised support – to help them understand themselves as a slimmer and gain the know-how and confidence to build healthy new habits that last

Which also:

Offers you the chance to earn a great income doing something you love as a self employed franchisee.

Enables you to have a flexible rewarding career that fits around your lifestyle “

My consultant Julie runs a group in Wigmore every Tuesday at Wigmore church hall 9.30 am she says It all starts with the feeling that you’re not alone. I know I wouldn’t have succeeded with my weight loss without the weekly help, encouragement, and understanding of my own Consultant and the members in the group. I want people to know that if they’re struggling alone with their weight.

Amy says we’re here for them, we understand and we can help and as a local team developer I am able to support new consultants on their journey too, which is an absolute honour, We’re not looking for any particular qualifications – we’re looking for people who understand and empathise with those who struggle with their weight. .”

If you’re a past or present Slimming World member and you’re close to or at your target, Amy would love to hear from you and if you’re interested in finding out more Amy can be contacted on 07702911160 or by visiting this link: www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant

If you like to join Julie’s group give her a call on 07722 166672