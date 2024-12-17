Over 1,000 Stopsley residents call for action to be taken about dangerous driving on Putteridge Road

Stopsley residents have come together to support local MP Sarah Owen's petition following a spate of dangerous driving incidents in the area.

Action is needed to tackle dangerous driving on Putteridge Road, an area of Stopsley which has seen a number of hospitalisations following incidents of dangerous driving, according to a petition signed by 1,044 local residents.

Residents are joining the Luton North MP Sarah Owen in requesting that Luton Borough Council carry out a speed survey on Putteridge Road, and review traffic calming measures in the area to ensure they are properly being used and enforced in order to minimise dangerous driving and serious accidents.

The move from the Luton North MP comes following concerns raised by a number of residents in the area who are calling for action. The petition, which secured this huge level of support, was open for two months. It is expected to be heard by the Petitions Committee of Luton Borough Council on 16 January.

Sarah Owen MP in Stopsley Village

Owen, who became the MP for Stopsley at July’s general election following parliamentary seat boundary changes, is working with residents across Luton North to identify particular hotspots of speeding and dangerous driving in order to work with relevant organisations to take action.

The Luton North MP said: “Residents in Stopsley have asked me to support them in taking action against dangerous driving in the area. With over 1,000 people supporting the petition, it is clear that action is much needed. I remain concerned about a number of dangerous driving hotspots across Luton North, and I am always happy to work with residents to help make sure that concrete action is taken. If anyone ever has any concerns, please do get in touch with me.”

To view the full petition, see here: https://democracy.luton.gov.uk/cmis5public/ePetitions/tabid/96/ID/26/Dangerous-Driving-on-Putteridge-Road.aspx