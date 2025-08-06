Over 50s Black Men Forum expands community table tennis programme with new Luton North Centre

The Over 50s Black Men Forum (O5BM), with the support of Sport England’s Movement Fund, proudly announces the launch of its seventh (7th) Community Table Tennis Centre at the Lewsey Farm Learning Centre in Luton North.

This new centre builds on O5BM’s existing success in Luton South, where free weekly sessions run every Wednesday from 6:30–9:00pm at the Coop Sports & Social Club, Stockingstone Rd, LU2 7NF. Together, these locations give older Black men in Luton multiple weekly opportunities to improve their physical health, strengthen social connections, and boost mental wellbeing.

The Luton North launch on Saturday, 2 August 2025, was a vibrant and well-attended celebration of community sport. From 8:00am to 10:30am, participants enjoyed friendly table tennis matches alongside local leaders, health advocates, and residents.

Distinguished guests included Dr Trevor Adams, a Luton Community Lead; Mr Bob Baker, CEO of Heritage Associates; Councillor Jacqueline Burnett (Luton Council); Former Deputy Mayor Councillor Babatunde Ajisola; Sandra Gouldbourne, Community Engagement Officer at Healthwatch Luton; and Antonio Johnson, Consultant in Psychiatry at the NHS and respected community advocate.

Older Black Men in Luton having fun at Table Tennis

“This isn’t just about table tennis,” said an O5BM spokesperson. “It’s about giving older men a reason to move, a reason to laugh, and a space to belong. Every Saturday and Wednesday, we are creating a new rhythm of health and community in Luton.”

Older Black men are disproportionately affected by cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and mental health challenges. O5BM addresses these issues through culturally tailored, grassroots-led activities that break down barriers to participation, align with Sport England’s Movement Fund policies, and provide a supportive, welcoming environment.

The Community Table Tennis Centres are part of O5BM’s wider strategy to create safe, engaging, and sustainable spaces where older men can thrive. By combining regular physical activity with opportunities for conversation, connection, and fun, the initiative aims to tackle health inequalities head-on.

O5BM welcomes partnerships, sponsorship, and funding from organisations that share its vision for healthier, more connected communities. With proven results and growing demand, there is a clear opportunity for sponsors to make a tangible difference in the lives of older men — while showcasing their commitment to corporate social responsibility and community impact.