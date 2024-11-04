Paralympic star Olivia crowned a winner at Sporting Champions Awards

Leighton Buzzard’s para swimming star Olivia Newman-Baronius has been crowned a winner at Everyone Active’s prestigious Sporting Champions Awards.

The 17-year-old triumphed in the Regional Champion of the Year – East category at the event, which was hosted by Team GB’s double world 110m hurdles champion Colin Jackson at Porchester Hall in Bayswater, London on Wednesday, October 30.

Olivia, who was presented with the award by three-times Paralympic medallist Lauren Steadman, trains at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre. She equalled the S14 100m butterfly world record at the start of this year and went on to star in her debut Paralympics, claiming S14 mixed 4x100 freestyle relay gold, alongside bronze in the S14 100m backstroke.

Celebrating those who have had career successes or who have engaged in the Sporting Champions scheme at their local Everyone Active centre, the awards also recognise those who have helped to inspire other up-and-coming sportsmen and women.

Olivia Newman-Baronius collects her award from Paralympic legend Lauren Steadman

Everyone Active runs more than 230 leisure and cultural centres across the country, including Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, The Dunstable Centre, Flitwick Leisure Centre, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre and Sandy Leisure and Sports Centre, in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council.

The company’s Sporting Champions scheme is a sports talent development programme which supports 1,400 athletes.

Now in its eighth year, the initiative has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s leisure facilities nationwide.

Sporting Champions athletes won an incredible 23 medals at this year’s Olympics and Paralympics – nine gold, six silver and eight bronze – while 14 athletes competed at their first Olympics or Paralympics in Paris.

The awards ceremony was preceded by a mentoring workshop, led by the scheme’s team of Elite athletes.

Lauren Steadman, Richard Kilty and Maisie Summers-Newton starred on the Paris 2024 stage, and they were joined for the workshop by Olympians Lutalo Muhammad and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey to share their insights and experiences and help guide the Sporting Champions athletes in their own careers.

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “Our congratulations go to Olivia on a fantastic year and a well-deserved award.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent and we were delighted to showcase this.

“It’s fantastic to see how the scheme has expanded over the years, now providing more than 1,400 athletes nationwide with access to top-quality training facilities and support.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community, and we hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success.”

Cllr Steven Watkins, Executive Member for Leisure at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Olivia and are delighted to celebrate her outstanding achievements. Her hard work and talent being recognised at the Sporting Champions Awards is truly inspiring. Thanks to our partnership with Everyone Active, we’re able to help athletes like Olivia reach their full potential and motivate others across our community. Olivia’s success highlights what can be accomplished with the right support, and we’re excited to continue to support all our local athletes on their journeys.”

