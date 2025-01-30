Piper, Kilts and Haggis at Luton’s Little Bramingham Farm’s community Burns Night celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Piper pipes in The Haggis for care home residents and local community.

At Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care run by Charity, Friends of the Elderly - which is celebrating its 120th Anniversary this year – residents and guests from the local community enjoyed an ‘Oidhche Bhlas Burns’ or Happy Burns Night complete with a Piper, Haggis and, of course, kilts.

Burns Night, which is considered the second National Day after St Andrews' Day in Scotland, is the annual event dedicated to celebrating the life and works of Robert Burns, the world famous poet and lyricist, and one of Scotland's most notable figures.

“We wanted to host an inclusive community event, giving us the opportunity to open up the care home to show some of the varied and interesting activities we deliver for our residents,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm. “Our residents love a good party and thoroughly enjoy taking part in as many community-orientated events as possible, so we thought that celebrating Burns Night would be a wonderful way to start the year.”

Little Bramingham Farm residents, Nella Morely and Betty Taylor with Piper, Katherine Johnstone at the community Burns Night celebration

Chef Jim Wright, who dressed in highland attire for the event, created a delicious three course Burns Night feast which started with Cullen Skink, one of Scotland's most famous dishes, a hearty soup made with smoked haddock. This was followed by the traditional Haggis, Neeps, Rumbledethumps and all the traditional Scottish trimmings and even a few nips of Scottish whisky. “All the care team got involved,” continued Emma. “However, Dennis O’Leary, our Maintenance Manager, went the extra mile and looked splendid in his tartan kilt he got especially for the occasion.”

“We wanted to ensure our Burns Night celebration was as authentic as possible,” added Karen Charity, Little Bramingham Farm’s Activities Coordinator. “So, we followed the correct Burns Night etiquette and themed the Dining Room with Scottish centre pieces and tartan napkins, Robert Burns would have felt quite at home.”

Once all the residents and guests were seated, Dennis led the Selkirk Grace. “We had the words for the Grace printed out and put on everyone’s place mat,” continued Emma. “It was quite moving to hear the room resonate saying ‘Some hae meat and canna eat, And some wad eat that want it, But we hae meat and we can eat, Sae let the Lord be Thankit!’”

After the residents and guests had enjoyed their starter, the spectacular Haggis made its entrance. “The Dining Room fell silent as the sound of bagpipes began. A Piper played the famous ‘Burns’, A Man’s A Man For That’ as Chef Jim presented the Haggis,” added Karen.

Maureen Billingham, Lesley McGarth, Janet Dennison and Jean Coleman with Dennis O'Leary at Little Bramingham Farm's community Burns Night celebration

Dennis then read out the renowned Burns Night Haggis poem, Addressing The Haggis. “Dennis practiced the words quite a lot as he wanted to do his best to make the Burns Night feast as accurate and genuine as possible,” continued Emma. “The poem was the first of Robert Burns’s poems to be published in a newspaper in 1786 and it celebrates the strength of the ordinary working Scotsman over those with more continental tastes. He said it was an honour to recite the poem, which reads – ‘Fair fa’ your honest, sonsie face, Great chieftain o’ the pudding-race! Aboon them a’ ye tak your place, Painch, tripe, or thairm: Weel are ye wordy o’a grace As lang’s my arm’.”

“Our community Burns Night celebration was a great success,” added Emma. “The residents and our local community guests had a wonderful time enjoying the scrumptious Haggis with all the traditional Scottish trimmings. They also got into the Scottish Spirit with a few nips of whisky; toasting each other with the customary Scottish cheers of ‘Sláinte Mhath’ which is pronounced ‘slanj’-uh va’ and means ‘Good Health!’

“The residents have already said that the community Burns Night celebration was such great fun that it definitely needs to be one of our annual events, so it’s already on the calendar for 2026. Next year we’re planning on having not only a Piper but some Scottish Dancers too and a few residents are already planning on getting their own tartan kilts, so it’s already shaping up to be an annual community event not to be missed,” concluded Emma.