Plain Jane's exploits to the Lady of Leagrave Marsh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chickens, Cheese and Cherished orchards.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lady sits nestled in her chair after a long day' s work, her solitary figure deep in thought, a local farm hand strolls past " Good Evening Mrs Hills ' he says.

Mrs Jane Hills (Nee Ashwell) born 1833 in Kempston left home at seventeen, twice she returned home " being with child ", the second birth registered on Portsea Island ; no fathers recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her 2 siblings safely raised within the folds of the family , Jane travels to Luton seeking employment as a domestic servant for " Mr William Bigg" ( the future Mayor of Luton ) and his authoress daughter Louisa Bigg.

Marsh Farm House

3 years later Jane marries Benjamin Hills in 1861 , 20 years her senior and a widower with 2 children, they settle in High Town Road ; Benjamin a small time Plait Dealer worked from home , however living conditions were primitive.

A surveyors report for 1872 regarding a " Nuisance Complaint " emulating from the property of Mr Benjamin Hills 65 High Town Road, is stated : There was no proper Ash pit, the property was badly drained , the privies were without proper emptying holes, seats or doors, causing odour to penetrate through the walls to the neighbours houses.

An order was served upon Benjamin Hills to compel attention to the alleged nuisance within 7 days, the Health Board goes on to say " Diphtheria" was rife in the town , the Board must take strong measures to deal with " Nuisances".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin Hills died in 1874 leaving Jane a Widow and 7 children, however he did secure a £ 100 Will for Jane and the family.

Towards the mid 1880's Jane's family now grown she embarks on another venture, leaving High Town and in her late 50's she's appointed Housekeeper to Mr George Read , farmer at Leagrave " Marsh Farm", however Mr Read vacates the farm shortly after ,leaving Jane Hills " The proud lady of Marsh Farm House".

The farms in Leagrave drastically reduced in size following landowner John Cumberland's grand auction of 1899 when huge plots were sold to investors and private developers, however Jane and her son Benjamin are recorded renting 11 acres producing a successful Poultry Farm.

For all of Jane's reckless beginnings she was re-united with all her siblings , the photo displayed on the Notice Board at Marsh House Community Centre portrays her final resting place , she died shortly after in 1905 , her obituary reads " Jane Hills late of Leagrave Marsh Farm , a well respected lady by all who knew her".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Jane's departure Evan & Leonard Lee , Seed Merchants move into Marsh Farm.

Tragedy struck when Leonard died in 1918 during flash floods while out delivering seed, his Cart swept away by the torrential downpour , he was paraplegic and unable to walk without the aid of leg irons , the additional weight pulled him under the water, he was found 10 days later.

The last farmers to occupy " Marsh Farm " were the Ford family , 3 generations of cricketers , I had the pleasure of meeting John Ford ( the grandson).

John spoke of the blossoming fruit orchards in the back garden , Cheese making in the cellar, horses grazing on Waulads Bank , and a cement path laid specially by his father Stanley Ford, for John and his brother to play" Cricket", if you look closely it's still there, and apparently all the defunct farm machinery lays buried under the car park!!.