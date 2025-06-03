Police to crush off-road bikes in 48 hours - Have your say, MP Alex Mayer urges

MP Alex Mayer has welcomed new plans to fast-track police powers to seize and crush dangerous off-road bikes tearing through local parks, pavements and residential areas.

Under proposals put forward by the Labour Government, Bedfordshire Police will be able to destroy seized vehicles after just 48 hours, slashing the current 14-day delay that allows offenders to easily reclaim bikes and continue causing havoc locally.

Ms Mayer is now inviting local people in in off-road bike hotspots - like Dunstable, and Houghton Regis - to have their say and help shape the final proposals on the table at www.homeofficesurveys.homeoffice.gov.uk/s/vehicle-removal by 8 July.

She said: “Dangerous off-road biking isn’t just a nuisance – it’s intimidation on wheels. People in Dunstable and Houghton Regis tell me they’ve had enough. I back these plans to give police the fast powers they need to act – and I’ll be voting for new laws to let officers confiscate dangerous bikes on the spot. Our communities deserve to feel safe.”

The move will strengthen Operation Skytree, Bedfordshire Police’s targeted crackdown using drones and quad bikes to trace offenders – already leading to arrests and bike seizures – she added.

John Tizard, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, added that he had long advocated for a crackdown on the inappropriate and antisocial use of drones and quadbikes. “The police have powers and will have more powers, thanks to new government legislation, to act. Our communities and residents should not have to endure this nuisance and criminal behaviour.” he said.

The tougher measures come alongside a £7.3 million boost for Bedfordshire Police from the Government to step up action against gangs, youth violence and organised crime.

Responses can also be sent by email to: [email protected].