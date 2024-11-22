Police to get new powers to seize e-scooters and tackle antisocial behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police will be able to seize off-road bikes and e-scooters that are driven on pavements or used for street racing without a warning, under new plans unveiled by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper today.

The new rules, welcomed by Luton North MP Sarah Owen, are part of tough restrictions on antisocial behaviour called ‘Respect Orders’. These orders will give police and councils powers to seize vehicles being used for antisocial behaviour, ban persistent offenders from town centres, and take action on car meets that include aggressive engine revving or loud music.

MP for Luton North, Sarah Owen, said:

“Antisocial behaviour comes up as an issue for residents every week I’m knocking doors or holding surgeries. People are fed up of dangerous and antisocial behaviour from loud bikes deafening residents to e-scooters causing hazards for pedestrians and problems for the police.

“The new Labour government’s commitment to tackling antisocial behaviour through these new Respect Orders is extremely welcome and will allow more people in Luton North to feel safe in their own communities.

“After 14 years of erosion in trust in our public spaces and cuts to policing resources, it is good to see that the Labour government is taking seriously the impact of anti-social behaviour on towns like ours.”

These changes were part of the new Labour government’s manifesto to crack down on antisocial behaviour and ensure everyone can feel safe in their own neighbourhoods.

As well as prison sentences of up to two years, criminal courts will also be able to issue unlimited fines and community orders, such as unpaid work, and curfews as punishment for breaching a Respect Order.

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper said: “Too many town centres and neighbourhoods across our country are being plagued by anti-social behaviour, be it street drinking, harassment or vandalism on the high street or noisy and intimidating off-road bikes terrorising our estates.

“Antisocial behaviour chips away at communities’ sense of confidence and pride, undermines local businesses and can have a devastating impact on victims.

“This cannot be allowed to continue. Respect Orders will give police and councils the powers they need to crack down on repeated anti-social behaviour, keeping our communities safe and ensuring repeat offenders face the consequences of their actions. We will also make it easier to seize the vehicles causing misery in too many neighbourhoods, including deafening off-road bikes or e-scooters ridden dangerously on the pavement.

“These new powers alongside thousands more neighbourhood officers and PCSOs will help this government deliver on our mission to take back our streets.”