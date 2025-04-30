Political Opinion: Labour to seize and crush fly-tipping vehicles to clean up Britain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

• Waste criminals, fly-tippers and cowboy waste operators to have vehicles seized and crushed • New technology such as drones and mobile CCTV will used to identify fly-tip vehicles • Waste cowboys face up to five years in prison under new legislation.

A new crackdown on cowboy waste operators will tackle soaring fly-tipping and clean up Britain’s streets, lanes and rural areas, the Government has announced today.

Councils will work with the police to identify, seize and crush vehicles of waste criminals. Drones and mobile CCTV cameras will be deployed to identify cars and vans belonging to fly-tippers so they can be destroyed.

Ministers have launched a rapid review to slash red tape blocking councils from seizing and crushing vehicles. Councils currently have to bear the significant cost of seizing and storing vehicles but under new plans fly-tippers will cover this cost, saving councils and taxpayers money.

Rachel Hopkins MP welcomes the Labour government's action to tackle fly-tipping

In addition, waste cowboys will now face up to five years in prison for operating illegally. Any criminals caught transporting and dealing with waste illegally will now face up to five years in prison under new legislation.

Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed said:

“Waste criminals and fly-tippers who blight our towns and villages have gone unpunished for too long.

“That ends today. The Government is calling time on fly-tipping. I will not stand by while this avalanche of rubbish buries our communities.

“Under the Plan for Change, this Government will seize and crush fly-tippers vans’ to clean up Britain’s streets.”

These measures support the Government’s Plan for Change and will help deliver its key mission of Safer Streets for the public, restoring communities’ faith in efforts to combat anti-social behaviour.

Waste crime is trashing communities across the country. Fly-tipping has skyrocketed by a fifth whilst the number of prosecutions has fallen by the same amount since 2018/19. The failure to punish these criminals has left our high streets, roads and countryside buried under an avalanche of rubbish.

The Environment Agency will also carry out identity and criminal record checks on operators in the sector so there is nowhere to hide for rogue firms.

It will be handed more resources as they will now be able to fund the cost of policing the industry through permits, boosting their powers and cutting costs for taxpayers. The reforms will also give them more power to revoke permits, issue enforcement notices and hefty fines.

Rachel Hopkins, Labour Member of Parliament for Luton South and South Bedfordshire said:

“People across Luton South and South Bedfordshire have consistently raised fly-tipping incidents with me. Residents are fed up with our streets, lanes and fields being plagued by discarded rubbish and dumped waste.

"The thoughtless actions of those committing these crimes harm people and places, blighting our local communities and damaging our natural landscape and wildlife."

“This issue has gone ignored by past governments, so I welcome the Labour Government’s fly-tipping crack down that will punish waste cowboys, tackle the scourge of waste crime, and ensure those who disrespect our local area feel the full force of the law.”