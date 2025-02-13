Popeyes® UK announces new Luton restaurant opening date, with hundreds of free chicken sandwiches to celebrate

Popeyes® UK to launch its second restaurant in Luton next week, opening at Hatters Way Retail Park on Friday 21st February.

Popeyes® UK has announced that it will be bringing even more of its signature New Orleans flavour to Luton with the opening of its second restaurant in the town, launching at Hatters Way Retail Park on Friday, 21st February 2025.

Marking its 71st restaurant nationwide, Popeyes® UK will be pulling out all the stops to showcase its New Orleans hospitality with exciting giveaways for locals.

To celebrate the opening, on launch day the first 3 people in the queue will win the ultimate prize of free Chicken Sandwiches for a full year*. Plus, the first 100 customers will be treated to a free Chicken Sandwich and exclusive Popeyes® UK merchandise.

At Popeyes® first Luton opening in Luton Mall in 2024, fans queued overnight to be the first to try the legendary Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes® UK are advising customers to get down to the retail park early to avoid missing out on the epic giveaways this time around.

Fried chicken fans will be able to get a taste of the iconic Popeyes® menu, including fan-favourites like the Chicken Sandwich, Tenders, and Signature Chicken Wraps in Classic, Spicy, and BBQ. Alongside this, Popeyes® brand-new Saucin’ Boneless and Hot Wings range will be available from opening day. Having launched this week in three bold, New Orleans-inspired flavours: cheesy Garlic Parm, smokin’ Bold BBQ and spicy Buffalo.

Drippin’ in sauce and packed with bold New Orleans flavour, the Saucin’ option is a must for all chicken lovers in Luton - with each portion of the Saucin’ range featuring a whole lotta’ sauce smothered over Popeyes®’ iconic Shatter Crunchin’ spicy Hot Wings or all-new Boneless chicken breast pieces.

All of Popeyes® chicken is marinated for 12 hours on-site in its signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, then hand-breaded and battered to deliver that world-famous ‘shatter crunch,’ complemented by tasty extras like Biscuits and Cajun Gravy.

Popeyes® will also be serving up its breakfast menu from 8am on Saturday 22nd February. Packed with British breakfast classics with a Louisiana twist, the menu features the Big Cajun Roll, Cajun Hash Browns and indulgent Nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits.

Breakfast will be available 8am until 11am every day, and will even include a Breakfast meal deal for just £1.99—consisting of the Chicken Brekkie roll, a Cajun Hash Brown and a drink—which can be claimed exclusively through the Popeyes® UK app, available to download here now.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK Chief Executive Officer said: "Following the success of our first opening, we’re excited to confirm that our new location in Luton will officially open its doors on Friday 21st February. We’re looking forward to bringing a taste of New Orleans to even more people in Luton, especially with the addition of our brand-new Saucin Wings.”

The second Luton restaurant will operate longer opening hours from 8am-10pm daily and will be located at Unit 3 Hatters Way Retail Park, Luton, LU4 8FD. The new site brings 75 new jobs to the local area and will include 68 seats indoors, self-service kiosks and collection points for orders made online via the Popeyes® UK website or official app.

To stay updated, visit the Popeyes® UK website or follow the brand on Instagram at @PopeyesUK or TikTok at @Popeyesuk.