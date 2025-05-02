Prime Minister visits Luton firm behind game changing new RAF drones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited the Leonardo site in Luton today, for a special briefing on a new generation of technology that will be used by the RAF to bolster UK national security.

The Prime Minister visited the production line and laboratories located at the Leonardo site in Luton to see first-hand the expertise that goes into manufacturing a new protective technology called ‘BriteStorm’, and meeting the staff involved in delivering it. This included engineering apprentices representing the next generation of British defence industry excellence.

BriteStorm will equip a fleet of Tekever AR3 drones that are entering service with the RAF’s 216 Squadron under the name StormShroud. The groundbreaking first-of-its-kind system will make the RAF’s world-class combat aircraft more survivable. On-board StormShroud, BriteStorm will deliver high-tech jamming to disrupt enemy radar at long ranges, protecting aircraft and pilots.

In addition to BriteStorm, Leonardo in Luton already provides the defensive system for the RAF’s Typhoon aircraft. Typhoons are regularly deployed in a matter of minutes to protect UK air space as part of the Quick Reaction Alert response from RAF bases located across the country.

The Prime Minister spoke to Leonardo Apprentices about their contribution to the business.

Elin Esnard, Systems Integration Technician at Leonardo, who escorted the Prime Minister throughout the tour, said: “Today it gave our engineers and shop floor teams an immense sense of pride to share details of BriteStorm with the Prime Minister. Our people feel massively invested in the success of this technology, because they understand just why it is so central to the protection of the UK. We all felt very motivated by today’s visit, which shows the importance the Prime Minister is placing on investing in the defence of the UK.”

Research and development of BriteStorm began in 2017. The Leonardo site in Luton employs over 1,200 people and invested almost £175m with British suppliers in 2024. As part of the UK’s defence industrial combat air enterprise, the site in Luton plays a major role in programmes that protect the security of the UK, including the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) and the development of upgrades for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

StormShroud has been developed in the UK by the Royal Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), and the Catalyst team in Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S).