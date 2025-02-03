Prizes gifted to exceptional Bedfordshire healthcare graduates

Students who excelled during their studies were awarded a number of special prizes at the University of Bedfordshire’s recent graduation ceremonies.

These awards recognise the contributions and hard work of graduating students in the fields of healthcare, nursing and midwifery. With families, friends, and academic staff cheering them on, this year’s winners took to the stage to receive their well-deserved accolades alongside their degree certificates.

The Stephanie O’Kane Award for Innovation in Maternity Care was presented to Diana Carvalho, a graduating Midwifery student whose innovative practice has the potential to directly benefit women and families in their care.

This award honours the life and legacy of the late Stephanie O’Kane, a midwife and alumni of the University who made a profound impact on maternity care during her career. Stephanie’s dedication to supporting women, families, and student midwives remains a shining example for future healthcare professionals.

Diana said: “I am deeply honoured and grateful to be the recipient of the Stephanie O’Kane Memorial Prize. I have always endeavoured to provide high quality individualised care to all women under my care and support my colleagues and student midwives. Nonetheless, receiving this award in honour of Stephanie, who shared the same professional values, is truly rewarding.”

The Dr Tony Wood Award, named after the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Luton, recognises the most outstanding final-year student in the field of healthcare. This year’s recipient, Annabel Atkinson, was commended for her academic performance and dedication to the field.

She said: “I was truly shocked and thrilled to have received the Dr Tony Wood Award. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be recognised. The course was the most challenging thing I have done in my life – juggling it with looking after my young children and my elderly father. I took immense pride in all the work I did, both academically and on practical placement, and it never felt that my achievements came easily.

“I am so grateful to my inspiring tutors, all staff who supported me on placement and to my wonderful family and friends. None of this would have been possible without all those people.”

The final prize of the week was the Martin Foss Bedfordshire Freemason’s Award - named after a former surgeon and Provincial Grand Master for Bedfordshire – and was awarded to Louisa King.

This award is presented annually to a student who has made the most significant contribution to the Faculty of Health and Social Sciences. Generously donated by the Bedfordshire Freemasons, this award highlights not only academic achievements but also the impact students have on their wider university community.

