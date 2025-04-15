Project addressing violence against women and girls proves to be massive success

The event began with students and poets working for months on their material culminated in a remarkable multimedia event at Chalk Hills Academy in Luton on April 5 marking the end of an initiative that has left an unforgettable impact on the community.

Led by Att10tive Social Enterprise and supported by Safer Streets and the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation (BLCF), this creative endeavour brought together schools, colleges, organisations, and individual artists to tackle the pressing issue of violence against women and girls through art and creativity.

The event not only celebrated the artistic achievements of young people but also provided a platform for dialogue, awareness-raising, and community engagement. With an audience that included educators, advocates, and families, Expressions proved to be a shining example of how art can inspire social change.

It also highlighted the importance of collaboration between schools, community organisations, and local leaders in creating safe spaces for women and girls. By providing a platform for artistic expression, ‘Expressions’ fostered empathy, challenged harmful narratives, and inspired action within Luton’s diverse communities.

Dozens of students from the seven schools and colleges from across Luton were invited to showcase their work during the event, further enriching its impact. These groups used the opportunity to connect with attendees, share resources, and promote initiatives aligned with the project’s goals. The collaborative spirit demonstrated at Expressions underscored the importance of collective action in addressing societal challenges. Participating schools and colleges were;

Chalk Hills Academy.

Lea Manor High School.

Stockwood Park Academy.

Barnfield College.

Luton Sixth Form College.

Challney Boys School.

Putteridge High School.

The finale at The Chalk Hills Academy featured a vibrant array of art forms that underscored the depth of talent and passion among Luton's youth. The showcased works included:

Paintings and Drawings: Bold visual pieces that explored themes of resilience, empowerment, and hope.

Poetry: Heartfelt verses that gave voice to lived experiences and aspirations for a safer society.

Dance: Dynamic performances symbolizing strength and unity.

Singing: Soulful renditions that captured the emotional weight of the issue.

Storytelling: Personal narratives that shed light on the realities faced by women and girls.

Students from these schools contributed exceptional works ranging from intricate ceramics to compelling short films, each carrying powerful messages about standing against violence and promoting equality.

Youth Leadership at Its Best

The project was spearheaded by 19-year-old Ruth Mac Moniobo, supported by deputy leader Sara Mohyuddin (16). Their leadership ensured that young voices were at the forefront of this initiative.

Reflecting on the project’s success, Project leader Ruth Mac-moniobo, aged 18, shared her thoughts on the initiative: "'Expressions' is a platform that allowed a lot of young people to channel their creativity and passion into something meaningful. It's heartening to see our schools and colleges unite for such a critical cause. These students are not just artists but change-makers, using their voices to build a safer, more inclusive community for everyone."

Deputy project leader Sara Mohyuddin, aged 16, added: "I'm really pleased with all the work that everyone has created. It's been such a great experience to be the deputy lead on this project, and I have learned so much. Art has always been a medium to express the inexpressible, and this initiative is no different. The courage and creativity shown by all these young creatives is truly inspiring. Through their work, they remind us that violence against women and girls is an issue we must confront together, as a society”

Sara added: “Seeing everyone’s hard work come together at this event was incredible. This project has shown how art can bring people together to tackle serious issues like violence against women and girls. It’s been an honour to be part of something so meaningful. The creativity displayed by everyone involved is inspiring, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished as a community.”

Community Impact

The event also offered a platform for seven local organizations to promote their work to a large audience, fostering collaboration and shared commitment to addressing gender-based violence. Expressions was supported by Women's Aid, The Luton All Women's Center, Bedfordshire Police, Link To Change, Center for Domestic Abuse and attended by Deputy Police Crime Commissioner, Umme Ali, Councillor Maria Lovell and MP Sarah Owen as well as the Deputy Chief Executive of Advantage Schools Cathy Barr.

These groups used the opportunity to connect with attendees and share resources, further enriching the event’s community-driven focus. Attendees appreciated how the event fostered collaboration among schools, colleges, and organizations while emphasizing collective action against gender-based violence.

The Expressions project has proven that art is not only a means of self-expression but also a powerful catalyst for social change. By bringing together Luton's youth, educators, and community members, this initiative has made significant strides in raising awareness about violence against women and girls while inspiring hope for a safer future.

Att10tive’s Managing Director Montell Neufville praised the initiative’s impact on both participants and attendees: “The Expressions project has been a testament to what can be achieved when communities come together with purpose. The talent displayed by Luton's youth is extraordinary, but more importantly, their work has sparked conversations that will continue long after this event.”

One attendee described the event as “a powerful combination of creativity and advocacy,” while another remarked on how the art “gave voice to issues that are often difficult to discuss.” The success of *Expressions* can be measured not only by its artistic output but also by its broader social impact:

The "Expressions" initiative also served as a powerful counter-narrative to the views advanced by controversial figures like Andrew Tate. By fostering a culture of respect, equality, and empowerment, the event demonstrated Luton's commitment to creating a community that stands united against misogyny and violence. The artistic works presented at the event not only raised awareness but also sparked meaningful conversations about the importance of education, empathy, and collective action in addressing gender-based violence.

The success of "Expressions" underscores the unique approach of Att10tive in using arts and creativity to address social issues and bring communities together. The initiative has empowered young people to develop their creative and critical thinking skills, express their views, and take action on issues they care about. It has also highlighted the importance of youth-led initiatives in driving meaningful change.

The "Expressions" initiative has left a lasting impact on the Luton community, inspiring hope, unity, and a shared commitment to building a safer, more inclusive society. As the event drew to a close, attendees were reminded of the power of art to effect social change and the importance of standing together against violence and inequality.

While Expressions has officially concluded, its legacy will endure through ongoing efforts by Att10tive Social Enterprise to promote creativity as a tool for social change.

Montell Neufville concluded: "What sets Att10tive apart is our commitment to youth-led initiatives. Our team of youth ambassadors are not just participants – they're leaders, driving the direction of our projects and ensuring that we're truly addressing the needs and concerns of young people in Luton.

'Expressions' is a shining example of what can be achieved when we come together as a community to tackle important issues. Overall, feedback from attendees underscored the success of Expressions in raising awareness, fostering empathy, and inspiring action within the Luton community. The initiative demonstrated how art can serve as a powerful catalyst for social change.” For more information email [email protected]

