Promoting Dunstable group seeks affiliates to showcase Bedfordshire town's best features

Around the town by Peter Hollick

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promoting Dunstable is the umbrella group for Dunstable in Bloom, Medieval Dunstable, Incredible Edible (Dunstable), and Keep Dunstable Tidy. It is looking to other organisations which, in their own way, seek to promote Dunstable. This may be imparting Dunstable’s history, improving the environment, supporting projects or engaging in other individual aspects relating to Dunstable life.

At their Annual General Meeting, Promoting Dunstable discussed how affiliate groups might strengthen how Dunstable can be further promoted and shown to be a good place to live, work and enjoy pastimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These groups/associations could learn from each other’s experiences while Promoting Dunstable could offer advice and support, having been in existence for some 30 years.

Quadrant Centre Dunstable

Any organisation which feels it could benefit from affiliate status should contact [email protected] for further information.

One such benefit already realised by mentioning its status within the umbrella group was when an affiliate successfully sought a grant.

There is strength in numbers when bodies with a common purpose, seeking a constructive future, can show Dunstable at its best.