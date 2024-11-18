£2.8 million bus funding boost welcomed by local MP
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This near doubling of bus investment has been welcomed by local MP, Alex Mayer, as a major win for local passengers.
It's part of more than £88 million the Government is investing to back buses in the wider East of England.
The cash is earmarked to add more buses to popular routes, improve bus reliability and encourage more people to use buses.
Local MP Alex Mayer, who is a member of the Transport Select Committee in Parliament, and Officer of the Buses All-Party group, said:
"This is fantastic news for local people with extra funding from the Government for local buses. Buses are really important - in getting people from A to B. Plus, encouraging people out of their cars is vital to help tackle the climate emergency.
"It will help us get on with delivering the better bus sevices that local people need and deserve."
Central Bedfordshire has received Bus Service Investment funding from central government of £2.8 million for next year (2025 -2026) compared to an average spend of £1.46m over the last three years under the previous Government.