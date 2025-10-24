£32 million boost to help 8,000 get good jobs welcomed by MP

More people across Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas will receive a boost to start, stay and succeed in work thanks to a £32 million investment from the Labour Government.

Connect to Work will focus on those struggling to find a job due to ill health, being a carer, or homelessness. It will also assist veterans who have served in the armed forces.

Each job seeker will be paired with an Employment Specialist for twelve months of tailored support. The Specialist works with up to 25 people at a time with a new person joining whenever somebody successfully returns to the workforce.

At the heart of the programme is one-to-one coaching. Together the job seeker and Specialist will explore job options, identify training and upskilling opportunities, and connect with employers across Bedfordshire and the wider region. There will also be ongoing assistance for both the job seeker and their employer to help keep the job long-term.

Alex Mayer MP

Among those out of work, over one in four cite sickness as a barrier – more than double the 2012 figure of one in ten – highlighting the need for tailored employment support.

Local MP Alex Mayer said: “We will only succeed as a nation if we use the talents of all. Connect to Work is for local people who are motivated to find paid employment but have faced some barriers. Getting a job is about dignity, pride, and the security that comes from knowing you can support yourself and your family.”

Connect to Work is being delivered across Central Bedfordshire, Bedford, Luton, Milton Keynes, West Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire and is expected to help over 8000 people.﻿﻿