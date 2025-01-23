Pure Imagination Youth Theatre & Performing Arts receives £500 Seedcorn Grant to support community arts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dunstable Town Council is pleased to announce Pure Imagination Youth Theatre & Performing Arts has been awarded a £500 Seedcorn Grant. This funding will go towards hall hire costs, enabling the non-profit organisation to provide valuable arts opportunities for local children and young people.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pure Imagination is dedicated to fostering creativity and self-expression among the young people of Dunstable. The theatre group offers a welcoming space for individuals of all ages (5+), abilities, and backgrounds to explore their passion for the arts. By making participation accessible to everyone, the organisation aims to break down barriers and inspire the next generation of performers.

Regular sessions are held every Tuesday evening from 6.15 pm to 7.45 pm at the Downside Community Centre. These workshops provide a supportive environment where children can develop their artistic skills, build confidence, and form lasting friendships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasmine, Club Manager of Pure Imagination Youth Theatre “We’re incredibly grateful for the Seedcorn Grant, which will help us continue to make a positive impact in the lives of local children through the arts. This funding ensures we can keep our sessions affordable and accessible to all, and we’re excited to welcome even more young people into our community.”

Pure Imagination Youth Theatre & Performing Arts

For more information about Pure Imagination Youth Theatre & Performing Arts, or to get involved, please contact Jasmie at [email protected]. You can also visit www.pureimaginationyouththeatre.com

About Pure Imagination Youth Theatre & Performing Arts Pure Imagination is a community-focused non-profit organisation dedicated to inspiring creativity and a love for the performing arts. Through inclusive workshops and performances, the organisation empowers young people to express themselves and achieve their full potential.

Councillor Liz Jones, Chair of the Community Service Committee said, “By investing in organizations like Pure Imagination, we’re not just supporting the arts—we’re helping to create a brighter future for our community. Their work demonstrates the power of creativity to bring people together and make a lasting difference. The arts play a vital role in building strong and connected communities. It’s wonderful to see the positive impact Pure Imagination has on the lives of so many young people, and we look forward to seeing them thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional funding will be available starting in April 2025. If you’re an emerging community group or an individual with a community-focused idea or project, we encourage you to visit our website for more details: www.dunstable.gov.uk/community-services/grants-and-funding