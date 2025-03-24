Queensbury Academy students travel to Auschwitz for a day

By Katherine Sellgren
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 12:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two Queensbury sixth formers travelled to Auschwitz to learn more about what happened in the Nazi concentration and extermination camps.

Two sixth form students from Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, travelled to Auschwitz for a day to learn more about what happened in the Nazi concentration and extermination camps.

Thanks to the Holocaust Educational Trust, two A-level history students in Year 12, Jakub and Oliwier, were able to make the trip to Poland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The students are learning about the causes and consequences of war as part of their A-level study.

The students said the history of Auschwitz is overwhelming and the scale of the suffering unimaginableplaceholder image
The students said the history of Auschwitz is overwhelming and the scale of the suffering unimaginable

The pair left the UK on a very early flight from Stansted Airport and were met by a coach which took them to Auschwitz.

The students were given a guided tour of the site and the day culminated with a ceremony led by a Rabbi who was honouring his grandparents, before they headed back home.

It was a very long day for the two youngsters, but they found it a deeply moving and emotional experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jakub and Oliwier said: “The history of Auschwitz is overwhelming. The scale of the suffering is unimaginable. Visiting the gas chamber was a sobering and emotional moment.”

Jakub and Oliwier made the trip to Poland in one day and found it a highly emotional experienceplaceholder image
Jakub and Oliwier made the trip to Poland in one day and found it a highly emotional experience

Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: “It was a great privilege for our sixth form students, Jakub and Oliwier, to visit Auschwitz.

“This trip enabled the students to gain a profound understanding of the Holocaust and to foster a deeper comprehension of the events there and their implications.

“We are very grateful to the Holocaust Educational Trust for making this trip possible.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice