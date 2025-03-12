Queensbury Academy trains up its very own therapy dog

A member of staff is currently training 21-week-old Mastiff puppy, Loki, so that he can help to support students with their mental health and wellbeing.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, has a new member of staff: Loki the 21-week-old Mastiff puppy.

Loki was rescued by animal rescue charity Balto at just five days old, after being abandoned, and Queensbury Academy got him when he was seven weeks old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loki, a Mastiff, is on his way to becoming a certified therapy dog, with his training being completed through Therapy Dog Training UK.

Loki was abandoned when he was five days old and rescued by the animal charity Balto

He is being trained by Queensbury member of staff, Katie Edmunds.

Loki will complete his certification when he turns 18 months old and will be coming into school to support students.

The dog is very gentle and loves being around people and the school community at Queensbury is excited about watching him flourish into his new role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Edmunds said: “Loki is doing so well in his training and I am very proud at how confidently he is developing skills that will help our students navigate the challenges of everyday life.

Loki is now being trained to be a therapy dog

“As his trainer, my job is to make sure that Loki is calm and gentle and is able to give emotional support in any situation.

“I can’t wait to see him come into school and instantly make Queensbury students - and staff - feel happier, more relaxed and better understood.”

Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: “We are delighted to be welcoming our very own therapy dog at Queensbury and we are really looking forward to supporting him on his journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing young people with Loki has totally transformed my thinking about the power of therapy dogs and I hope that Loki will become an essential part of our school experience, helping students manage anxiety, stress and build emotional resilience.

Loki complete his training when he is 18 months old

“We are very grateful to Katie for all her hard work in training Loki and we look forward to his assistance as we continue to provide a school culture at Queensbury that values kindness and compassion.”