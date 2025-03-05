Rachel Hopkins MP welcomes announcement of funding allocation to boost mental health support for young people in Bedfordshire

Rachel Hopkins MP has welcomed the news that hundreds of young people across Bedfordshire will receive bolstered support with their mental health this year, thanks to £155,0000 of new funding for community-based Early Support Hubs.

Early Support Hubs provide open access, drop-in mental health services that assist young people aged 11-25 with a range of issues such as exam worries, financial difficulties, jobs and relationships, helping to prevent more severe mental illness without the need for a referral or doctor’s appointment.

24 hubs up and down the country, including CHUMS Bedfordshire, will receive funding to deliver 10,000 more interventions such as group sessions, counselling, therapies, and specialist support over the next twelve months.

NHS data shows that 21% of 8- to 16-year-olds have a probable mental health problem, which has increased 7% since 2017.

Evidence suggests that open-access hubs attract groups that are less likely to engage with traditional NHS or school-based services, including ‘older’ young people and those from an ethnic minority background.

The evidence collected from the evaluation of the Early Support Hubs programme will be one of the key initiatives used to support the delivery of future open access mental health support, which the government is committed to providing through Young Futures Hubs.

The learning will inform the government's ambitions for community mental health and wellbeing support for children and young people. Expanding community mental health support will complement wider reforms to make the NHS fit for the future and break down barriers to opportunity for young people.

Rachel Hopkins, Member of Parliament for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said:

"I am very proud that this Labour Government is delivering on our manifesto commitment to fund community-based Early Support Hubs, which will create a safe space for young people to access mental health support.

"This additional funding for CHUMS means they can continue delivering vitally important services in our county.

"We are breaking down barriers to opportunity to ensure all young people in Luton South and South Bedfordshire and across the country, can reach their full potential."

Mental Health Minister Baroness Merron said:

"Too many children and young people are waiting too long to access the mental health care they need - worrying about things like exams, money, jobs and relationships - which can compound their illness and limit their potential."

Early Support Hubs are a fantastic way local communities can support young people with their mental health at an early stage, before they experience more severe mental illness, and without the need to join a waiting list.

As we reform the NHS as part of our Plan for Change, this government is committed to shifting more healthcare into communities and giving mental health the focus and funding it deserves."