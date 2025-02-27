Rachel Hopkins MP welcomes biggest investment into hospices and end of life care in a generation

An additional £75 million will be available from April as part of the largest investment in hospices in a generation, with £189,753 allocated to Keech Hospice Care. The funding will modernise facilities, improve IT systems and ensure patients receive the highest quality care.

Families in Luton South and South Bedfordshire will start to see improved end-of-life care as the government brings in major upgrades to hospice services nationwide.

New investment in hospices will make sure people receive compassionate care in comfortable, dignified surroundings during their most vulnerable moments by creating outdoor gardens where memories can be shared and upgrading patient rooms, so they feel more like home.

Rachel Hopkins MP visiting Keech Hospice Care

Hospices will begin receiving £25 million for facility upgrades and refurbishments from today as part of the biggest investment into hospices in a generation.

The cash will be distributed immediately for the 2024/25 financial year, with a further £75 million to follow from April. More than 170 hospices across the country will receive funding, including £189,753 for Keech Hospice, which serves individuals and families across Bedfordshire.

The immediate cash injection, allocated through Hospice UK from the Department of Health and Social Care, will enable hospices to purchase essential new medical equipment, undertake building refurbishments, improve technology, upgrade facilities for patients and families and implement energy efficiency measures.

Hospices will be able to modernise their IT systems and improve data sharing between healthcare providers. The funding will also support the development of outreach services, allowing hospices to extend their care beyond their physical buildings. This includes investing in mobile equipment and technology that will help support people who wish to receive end-of-life care in their own homes.

The larger £75 million investment will support more substantial capital projects, including major building works and facility modernisation, throughout the next financial year.

The funding forms part of the government’s commitment to improving end-of-life care services across England, so hospices can continue providing exceptional care in the best possible environments.

It also supports the government’s ambitions in the 10 Year Health Plan to shift healthcare out of hospitals into the community and from analogue to digital, to ensure patients and their families receive personalised care in the most appropriate setting.

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said:

“I am delighted that our Labour government has made the largest investment into hospice care in a generation, highlighting our commitment to ensure people in Luton South and South Bedfordshire and across the country receive the best possible end-of-life care.

The funding boost for Keech Hospice will ensure it continues to provide the best and most comfortable surroundings for individuals nearing the end of life, allowing them and their families to make lasting memories.”

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said:

“This is the largest investment in a generation to help transform hospice facilities across England. From upgrading patient rooms to improving gardens and outdoor spaces, this funding will make a real difference to people at the end of their lives.

“Hospices provide invaluable care and support when people need it most and this funding boost will ensure they are able to continue delivering exceptional care in better, modernised facilities.”