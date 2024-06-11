RAF Association invites public to send birthday card to RAF veteran on 100th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RAF Association is inviting the public to send a birthday card to a RAF veteran who is turning 100 on 30 June. Richard ‘Dick’ Skepper lived in Luton with his wife Irene for over 40 years.

Dick was born on 30 June 1924 in Dunton Green in Seven Oaks in Kent. When the Second World War began, Dick initially wanted to be a tank driver, but his mother persuaded him to join the RAF, which he did aged 18.

Dick completed his recruit training in October 1942 and was posted to 99 Maintenance Unit (99MU) based at RAF High Ercall in Shropshire. From there he was posted to No 4 School of Technical Training RAFT in Wales and qualified as a Flight Mechanic Engines (FM1) in February 1943.

He was posted to 7 Squadron under Bomber Command at RAF Oakington in Cambridgeshire in March 1943. He was given the rank of Aircraftsman 1st class (AC1) in December 1943 and was promoted to Leading Aircraftman (LAC) in December 1944.

Richard 'Dick' Skepper

Dick flew first on Sterlings, and later Lancasters. To this day the Lancaster remains his favourite aircraft.

Dick served alongside his brothers Alec and Geoffrey, who were also in Bomber Command. All three brothers survived the war and returned home to their family and were reunited with their two sisters. Unfortunately, all Dick’s siblings have now passed away.

After the war, Dick spent most of his working life working on engines and other mechanical parts. After a short spell at Vauxhall Motors, Dick joined the Rootes Group in 1948, which later became Chrysler. When the car and truck businesses separated, Dick worked for Dodge Trucks, which later became Renault Trucks. He retired in 1988 having completed 40 years’ service.

Dick married Irene in June 1945 and settled in Luton and had their son David. The couple enjoyed ballroom dancing, family holidays to Europe and had a wide circle of friends. They become grandparents to David’s two children in their 60s.

Richard 'Dick' Skepper in RAF uniform

Dick and Irene spent their last year together living in Kineton Manor Nursing Home so they could be closer to their son David, his wife Lorraine and their children. Irene passed away in August 2018.

Dick will be 100 on 30 June and we would like to get as many people as possible to send him a birthday card to mark this very special occasion.

Cards can be sent to: